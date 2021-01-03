Planetary PositionMars is in Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Moon lion has entered the zodiac. Venus and Ketu are still in Scorpio. The entry of Sun and Mercury is going on in Sagittarius. Guru and Shani are sitting in Capricorn.

Horoscope-

Aries-The situation is getting better day by day. These days will remain emotional. Time is good for the students. Whoever spends time in writing, reading and learning will be good. Take any decision by controlling emotionality. Health and business will do well. Love will run a little Give water to Suryadev.

TaurusBuying of land, buildings, vehicles is possible but there can also be housewares. Health is moderate. Love is fine From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Maa Kali.

Gemini-Will progress in employment. Health will be right. Love will be medium You will keep going right from the business point of view. Give water to Suryadev.

Cancer-The wealth will remain. Family members will increase. Voice needs attention. Health, love, business are going amazing. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the red item nearby.

Lion-Hero-heroines will look like shining stars. What is needed will be available. Health is good, love is medium, from a business point of view you are doing well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-A little mind will remain worried. Will be upset with expenses There is a possibility of headache or ophthalmia. Health is love. Right from a business perspective. Donate a red item Give water to Suryadev.

Libra-The economic situation will improve. Stopped money will be returned. Good news will be received. Health will be moderate. Will do well from a business point of view. The state of love will be moderate. Worship Shani Dev

ScorpioThe ruling party will cooperate. High officials will be happy. There will be political gains. Health is good, love is running right from the middle, business point of view. Give water to Suryadev.

SagittariusLuckily you will get some good news. Will progress in employment. Health will be almost right. Business and love will do well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Capricorn-Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Health is love. Business will do well. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius-Will progress in employment. Spouse will be with you It is possible to meet lover and girlfriend. Health, love, business is good. Donate any copperplate to a needy person.

PiscesEnemies will prevail. Stopped work will go on. You will keep going right from the health, love medium, business perspective. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur