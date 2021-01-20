Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

You may have a pretty long day today, but don't worry because the night brings you a very pleasant surprise.

Health: Your diplomacy will be the order of the day. Fights will divide the waters but you, as always, will defuse the situation.

Love: Don’t try to cheat on your partner with little gifts. She perceives what goes through your heart, do not spend yourself with false feelings.

Money: That your partner has a better income than you is not a reason to feel at a disadvantage. Don’t be comparing salaries.

Horoscope today

If you can get your colleagues to join your cause, it is certain that everyone will obtain good economic returns. Convince them.

Health: Do not be afraid to make a change in the image that the mirror returns to you. Renewing is living, don’t forget it.

Love: Allow yourself to enjoy a weekend in the intimacy of the couple. Organize a short trip to some nice, quiet place.

Money: The standard of living you lead exceeds your possibilities. No matter how much you buy on credit, at some point you will have to pay the expenses.

Horoscope today

Today it is possible that problems that seemed simple to solve become a karma for you. Don't lose your cool.

Health: Bring out your charms and you will discover how others will change the image they had of you. Now you will be the center of attention.

Love: That nobody dares to meddle in your relationship problems. Conflicts, resolve them indoors and not in public.

Money: Convince yourself, gambling is not for you. Don’t keep wasting your money, invest it in something profitable.

Horoscope today

Certain chapters of your past will return to your mind to haunt you without rest. Do not allow yourself to doubt your life choices.

Health: Let yourself be carried away by feelings when making decisions that affect your partner and you cannot go wrong. Trust your heart.

Love: You must accept that you have made a serious mistake in the couple and that this is likely to bring the relationship down for good.

Money: Unfortunately losing can become a habit rather than a chance of fate. Make sure to judge yourself properly.

Horoscope today

You will pay dearly for your carefree way of treating the people around you. Consider changing.

Health: Do not insist on systematically repeating a behavior that you know does not work in the couple. Seek to try other alternative approaches.

Love: You can’t expect the trust you recently disappointed in your partner to magically return, give it a little time.

Money: Learn to know yourself properly and you will achieve goals that you never thought possible. Don’t be afraid to give your all.

Horoscope today

Show yourself as the role model if you want others to change their attitudes. Only then will you achieve respect.

Health: Your house cries out for a renovation. Paint it with colors that reflect your personality. Buy some new paintings and decorations.

Love: You feel that your relationship is not progressing. Fuel the lost passion with a weekend trip where they put their love to the test.

Money: Do not be aware of the strategies of your colleagues. Your ideas are good, so act confidently and without hesitation.

Horoscope today

If you don't know how to deal with your problems, seek the advice of your family. Unconditional as always, they will know how to help you.

Health: If you continue to abandon yourself to a sedentary lifestyle, you will end up eating and not doing something productive. Invest your time in some physical activity.

Love: Conflict stage for the couple, in which affection does not seem enough. We will have to wait for the complicity to return.

Money: A curious fact that will reach your ears will make you earn money. Don’t comment on it, because they’ll guess the trick.

Horoscope today

You can't go back in time, what happened, happened. Starting today, start looking ahead, leave the past behind.

Health: As busy as you are, do not stop doing a physical activity. It will do your body good for your mind, which is very stressed.

Love: Try to get your relationship back on its path of harmony through dialogue. The crises were several, now comes peace.

Money: You have all the talent necessary to turn an opportunity into a profitable business, you just lack the will.

Horoscope today

Think if this is what you want for the rest of your life. Otherwise, it is time for you to try to find your true path.

Health: Sometimes it is better to close circles. It is time to complete all that has been pending to be able to dedicate yourself to what is to come.

Love: Your family is happy with this relationship, but you have doubts. Search within, there is the truth.

Money: Good fortune is on your side. Your venture begins to give results, enjoy this good economic pass.

Horoscope today

You feel dissatisfied with the life you lead. Nothing pleases you and you don't know why. Search within for the answer.

Health: The family was always present, through thick and thin, so now you cannot be indifferent to the problems it goes through.

Love: Start adding a little more presence to this relationship. You work too hard and your partner is blaming you.

Money: Your reasoning ability will help you solve a complicated problem quickly. Your superiors will congratulate you.

Horoscope today

Try to be tolerant of those with whom you disagree. Listen to their ideas, even if you consider them wrong.

Health: You will have to understand family problems from a more rational perspective, so as not to fall into depression.

Love: Only with trust and respect will you ensure that this relationship is on the right track. Evaluate if you want to stay together.

Money: Betrayals are commonplace in your workplace. Try to stay out of it if you want to keep your job.

Horoscope today

The more you search, the less you will find the solutions to the problems that afflict you. They will arrive alone, do not despair.

Health: The candles and the incense will harmonize your home and also your mind, which lately is somewhat disoriented and confused.

Love: Your charisma and good humor is what makes people fall in love, but someone close to you will discover a quality in you that no one perceives.

Money: Financial problems that have not let you sleep for a long time will be solved with the help of a close relative.

