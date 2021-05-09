Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Be more communicative and don’t be afraid to express your opinions. Temporary conflicts arise with your friends, so take it easy.

Health: Be calm when you feel that you are reaching the end of your strength, this allows ideas to flow. Despair will only sink you further.

Love: Acknowledge that you were wrong because your future happiness could be at risk. Talk to your partner to resolve differences.

Money: You have the drive and the need to spend on trifles. But remember that your current financial position is not the best.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be ridiculed today for continuing your tendency to get into discussions about which you know nothing.

Health: It is in difficult situations where the love that unites the members of the couple is put to the test. Handle yourself with integrity and diplomacy.

Love: You will be able to get out of certain complicated situations due to your tendency to lies and half truths.

Money: You will not have any rest this weekend. You must respond to multiple obligations that cannot be postponed.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The road to understanding is fraught with problems, delays and vicissitudes. There is no room for impatience. You must learn to control your emotions.

Health: Don’t give up just because you have difficulty reaching your goals. These are the ones that allow you to grow spiritually.

Love: You must accept that the world does not revolve around you. Egocentrism can bring you many problems in the sentimental.

Money: You will make more progress if you dedicate yourself to polishing your intellect than if you waste your time in riots. Avócate to your work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You must realize that many of the limitations you think you have are only imposed by your mind. Transcend them.

Health: Don’t let a period of little activity or challenge cause your mind to stagnate, test yourself constantly. Open yourself to new knowledge.

Love: Today you will meet a great love from your past. Don’t let the memories invade you, tarnishing your new relationship.

Money: You will not make the best determinations during the day today. You will make a series of mistakes that will be projected into the future.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Finally a breeze of fresh air will come into your life. You will have a very positive day that will fill you with energy.

Health: The image you project in your work environment will translate into the way in which you will be treated by your work peers. Show what you are worth.

Love: Don’t let negative experiences you’ve experienced in previous relationships hinder your ability to love.

Money: Your continuous rudeness towards your superiors are dangerously deteriorating their concept of you. Control yourself.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The way in which the events of today will arise will allow you to reach a certain balance, you will overcome the negative.

Health: Keep your mind constantly moving. This will keep you awake and alert. Remember that the intellect must be constantly exercised.

Love: Do not be afraid to make your partner participate in your wishes. Part of love is trust and the ability to understand each other.

Money: You will find wisdom in the words of those in your charge. Don’t underestimate the capabilities of your subordinates.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Good working day. Little by little you are overcoming your ignorance through continuous effort. Do not put the arms down.

Health: Fights and altercations are a natural part of any relationship, be it sentimental or family. Accept them and learn to overcome them in the best possible way.

Love: Do not look for absolute perfection in the person next to you. Value her for her strengths instead of hating her for her shortcomings.

Money: You will not be able to compete against the forces of nature. Climate changes will end up affecting your work routine.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will find in you a vocation that you never imagined present. Explore the confines of it within yourself, don’t be afraid of the new.

Health: It is impossible to have every determining factor in total control. Get rid of the idea that you can handle everything in life. Get used to it.

Love: You will have to give up certain aspects of your life if you want the romantic relationship. work. Meditate on it.

Money: A suitable day for all kinds of training or learning related to your work area. Make the most of it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It will be difficult for you to put aside these customs that you have acquired in past experiences. Put aside your fears.

Health: Learn to be grateful for the good things that life brings with it. Otherwise you will live in a vicious and negative circle.

Love: Day of questions and reflections on a sentimental level. Do not be afraid to put yourself under the magnifying glass, this will help you improve.

Money: Do not be discouraged when you see that working peers get credits that they do not deserve. Easy Come Easy Go.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will suffer the tear of indifference and prejudice in your own skin today. Show yourself, don’t be overwhelmed.

Health: Remember the saying tell me who you hang out with and I’ll tell you who you are. You will have to be more selective about the friends you choose or you will be left out.

Love: Today you will finally be able to reach an agreement with your partner for a ceasefire. Try to soften the situation a bit.

Money: You must use the strategy if you want to overcome those who are ahead of you in time in the company. Use your intellect to the fullest.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: No matter how many times you go over it in your mind, you still can’t get the deadlines you have to close. Get to work.

Health: Today you will take the final step to close a cloudy stage in your life. One ends and another approaches you. Try not to make the same mistakes.

Love: Allow yourself to change your habits in favor of improving your relationship with your partner. Show him your love and maturity that way.

Money: Avoid frequenting certain people in your work environment to avoid prejudice towards you. Prevents problems.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will not be able to afford to neglect a single detail during the day today. Don’t leave any loose ends and you’ll be fine.

Health: Before every problem that you have to live in the relationship, always try to find a solution in which both parts of the couple are favored.

Love: Don’t let the commitments of a hectic life take away your will to find that special someone for you.

Money: You will not wait to be able to get home today. Despite this, the responsibilities will follow you there as well.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.