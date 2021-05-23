Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You always encourage your family in everything, but it is time that you dedicate yourself. You are lacking the strength to undertake things.

Health: You will have peaks of euphoria and depression that you must attend to so as not to fall into a cesspool. Do not play with fire, because you will not like to burn yourself.

Love: The interests in your partner will be consolidated. Both will want to walk the same path and for the same cause.

Money: You will feel frustrated, you will discover a deception in business and the receipt of the money you needed will be postponed.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Respect is a difficult attribute to achieve. It is only obtained through the capacity for sacrifice and absolute dedication.

Health: Our personality is nothing more than the result of the sum of our experiences. It depends on each one how much we assimilate from each one.

Love: Find any means to let your partner know how much you love them. Don’t be afraid to show your creative or musical fiber to do it.

Money: Don’t be hesitant in front of your subordinates. This will affect your image as a leader. Have full confidence in yourself.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The good news continues in the workplace, but in the sentimental field it is recommended that you seek a dialogue with your partner.

Health: Do not despair in the face of adversity because fresh winds are approaching in your direction. When you have the chance to be happy, take it without hesitation.

Love: Give up jealousy about which you have no confirmation. Face the situation and talk face to face with your partner.

Money: You cannot always work from what you enjoy, and you are not in a position to choose. Sacrifice yourself to generate income.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Everyone knows where they keep their things, but organizing a little would not hurt and would help to overcome coexistence problems.

Health: You will be surprised on the threshold of a new life. It’s not easy to start over, but you think it might be fun to make plans again.

Love: You will receive endless sentimental proposals. In principle you will want to accept them all, but you will have to leave some.

Money: If you do not want to harm yourself, find someone who will advise you well before making decisions on legal matters.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The situations that you will have to face today will limit your ability to tolerate others.

Health: Take advantage of opportunities that present themselves actively. Stay alert and awake, only then will you make success knock on your door.

Love: Discovery day in the relationship. You will be able to glimpse some characteristics of your partner that were previously hidden from you.

Money: Don’t put off any of your responsibilities for later. Take advantage of every moment you have today.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There will be nothing to slow you down or inhibit you. It is a time of freedom and only you can take advantage of it properly.

Health: Your daily activity will lead you to talk and yell more than necessary. Take care of your vocal cords and visit the doctor if you have aphonia.

Love: Pre-established ideas about the couple will prevent you from seeing that there are interesting people with whom to share at least one coffee.

Money: Achieving the top in economics and in your profession, today constitutes the maximum pleasure. You will achieve it if you continue with such passion.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will come to the conclusion that certain pending issues will not be resolved if you do not dedicate the necessary time. Put your doubts aside and act.

Health: In each one lies the potential to make life according to our dreams and desires, the important thing is not to let ourselves be overwhelmed by problems.

Love: The day is suitable for all kinds of social relationships. You will have great charisma and sexual attractiveness.

Money: Make that arrangement at home with your partner that has been postponed. You will feel gratified when you finish.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will not always be able to reason the way out to your problems. Look in you for the strength to act when the situation requires it.

Health: Changes in life are inevitable, some are positive and some are negative, but all are equally important. Try not to fear them.

Love: You will be able to reach an understanding with your partner after a period of continuous discussions. Better days are coming.

Money: You will find a way to reduce the time you invested in certain work activities. Make the most of it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Surprising meeting where you will find out about important things. Try not to meet that person you dated.

Health: Do not generate internal fears that make your personal achievements unbalance, the demand is sometimes detrimental. Release a work situation.

Love: You will resist the insistence of someone who thinks a lot about you. Learn to respect what happens to you deep down.

Money: Your savings should not be touched. If you think about investing, you should be very sure since it is not the time to risk anything.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Ideal day to start activities that allow you to improve your physical condition. Make the most of it very early.

Health: Don’t answer the call to battle every chance you get. You have to be more careful and make sure you have everything you need to win.

Love: You must sacrifice certain customs if you intend to get the couple forward. Evaluate your feelings and decide.

Money: You will be able to make certain friendships during the day today that will be of great help in the near future. Use your head.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The disadvantages of certain attitudes that you have when facing life will become more than evident today.

Health: Enjoy this stage of your life in which occasional conquests are your only concern. Take the opportunity to learn everything you can.

Love: If the feelings towards your partner have really worn out beyond any solution, end the relationship without hesitation.

Money: You will live hours of intense tension in your work environment today. Stay alert for unforeseen events.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Harmony and tranquility will overflow the home today. You will find the treasure of happiness in the least expected moments.

Health: Take a good look at the details of the behavior of those around you in the workplace, so you can anticipate any possible trick against you.

Love: You will find in your partner the companion you always wanted. She will give you the support you need to balance your life.

Money: Opportunities approach your door, let them in. Be open to receiving advice from people around you.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.