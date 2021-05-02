Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, May 02, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Special day for the formulation of plans to be as a couple either in person or virtual. Great job opportunities.

Health: Ask yourself how far you will let yourself go with your work group. It is time for you to show your views before there are regrets.

Love: An important part of the couple is sexuality. Do not hesitate to consult a professional if you cannot solve your problems.

Money: The conclusion of your most important project is near, but you will live hours of tension and nervousness until you deliver it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Pretty complicated day in virtually every aspect of your routine. Try to withstand the attacks in the best possible way.

Health: You can not remain with a grudge for disputes that you lived with your loved ones long ago. Learn to leave the past behind.

Love: Do not be afraid to put an end to that relationship that brings you only headaches. Today is the right day to say enough.

Money: Search in the weekend classifieds for that vehicle you want to buy. Lucky moment in business.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will not be able to put aside your negative tendency in the events that you will experience today. Do not be discouraged.

Health: Stress is among the main enemies of a long-term relationship. Don’t be tempted to take your frustrations out on your partner.

Love: Today you will have to spend the day in the company of your partner’s relatives. Take the opportunity to strengthen ties with them.

Money: It will be impossible for you to delegate enough responsibilities to make your way to a quiet weekend. Resign yourself.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It will be a day when you do not want to lose anything, you will need to feel victorious even in the least so that your self-esteem does not suffer.

Health: A wise person like you should know his body and soul. It is not easy to achieve it, but it is vital to try.

Love: You will be surprised to know that your partner is thinking about the offspring. It will be a confusing day because you didn’t have it in mind yet.

Money: The lucrative Jupiter brings you some extra cash this month. It is not minor to know where it comes from because you may not want to take it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You must face your own judgments so that they do not end up destroying your chances of achieving happiness.

Health: Learn from your experiences or you will be condemned to repeat them. Pay attention to every step you take and you will live a fuller life free of pitfalls.

Love: You will never be able to achieve a life without problems or vicissitudes. The important thing is to give love the place it deserves in it.

Money: You will suffer great disappointments in certain projects in which you have invested a lot of time. Do not decay, you must continue forward.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will leave behind the days of sadness and misery. A new stage in your life makes its way, better times are ahead.

Health: The key to success lies in the way in which you manage the resources at your fingertips. The answer is found in the organization.

Love: You will make your partner understand that he needs to do his bit to make the relationship work. Important advances.

Money: You will be able to make it clear in your work environment that you are not the type of person who tolerates abuse. Stand firm and unchanging.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be part of certain complicated moments at work level during the day today. Don’t be discouraged, keep going.

Health: Every problem has at least one possible way out. Don’t let negativity affect your senses and prevent you from seeing the exits. Stay positive.

Love: Day of revelations and important decisions. Finally you will decide to take the step forward to establish that relationship.

Money: You will panic when you see that it is becoming impossible to meet your deadlines. Don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Stick to the principles you have followed for so long when it comes to labor relations. Be careful.

Health: Don’t let a day of your existence go by without getting something positive out of it. Life is too short to waste time. Make the most of it.

Love: You will feel how despair invades you when you see that the couple is slipping from your hands. Seek to dialogue.

Money: You will lose patience with your subordinates today. This will add some stress to the work environment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will not be able to reach an agreement in discussions with close friends. Don’t let pride win the battle.

Health: Don’t let all the work you have invested in personal projects go to waste simply because reaching your goals has become difficult.

Love: The day will be tense in the couple. Try to stay calm and not do what could make the situation worse.

Money: You will finally give during the day today with that seniority that you were looking for for your partner. Take the opportunity.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Time will prove you right in certain points of view, ratifying determinations that you took in the past.

Health: That sentimental failures do not stigmatize in any way your ability to relate to your environment. You must learn from your mistakes and move on.

Love: You will seek the support of your partner or friends to face difficult situations. Put pride aside, and let them help you.

Money: You will no longer be able to bear certain attitudes on the part of your superior and you will decide to take action on the matter.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Finally you will be able to leave behind the grudges that took you away from your family environment. A new stage opens before your eyes.

HealthRemember that everything you do will eventually come back to you. Don’t underestimate the influence that karma can have on your life.

Love: Your insecurities will come to light when people from your partner’s past suddenly come back into your life.

Money: Finally you will put aside that project with which you have insisted for so long and no profit has left you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have countless concerns in mind during the day, be very careful with forgetfulness and oversights.

Health: You must learn to be less severe with the mistakes of the people around you. Following a zero tolerance policy will not lead to anything good.

Love: After a hectic day you will seek refuge in the arms of your partner, to free yourself from the tensions of your work environment.

Money: You will start the week with very good news in your work environment. Certain outstanding issues fade away smoothly.

