Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It will not be an ideal day for you under any point of view. You will remain irritable and nervous for much of the day.

Health: Make sure to make the rules of the game clear to new conquests. This will ensure that you don’t hurt feelings unnecessarily.

Love: You will come to the conclusion that the person next to you does not meet the requirements that you consider essential in a relationship.

Money: For a moment it will appear that the stack of jobs will never finish. Don’t be intimidated by the situation.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your life begins to move after overcoming several conflicts. It is time to relax and seek tranquility.

Health: You always denied healthy living and the new age wave and now you are one of the most fervent devotees of that lifestyle.

Love: You will use all your resources to seduce. You are intelligent, cheerful, affectionate, and you know how to soften the heart of others.

Money: When asked for an opinion about a coworker, avoid it. They are trying to set you up.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The day is favorable for everything related to the signing of contracts. But pay close attention to the fine print.

Health: Excesses of any kind can harm your health. Eat healthy, exercise and rest a little more, it will do your body good.

Love: There will be communication, even between couples that function as opposites and go from attraction to fight without transitions.

Money: The competition is too much. It would be good if you take a training course so as not to be left out of the race.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Nothing better for today than calling your friends and organizing a video call to catch up on the news.

Health: Listen to all the advice they give you and use only what you think is convenient. It is always good to have different points of view.

Love: Today is not the best day to make scenes of heat with your partner. Her bad mood will make her react in the worst way.

Money: They will force you to change your work methodology and it will cost you to adapt. Get trained, it will help you move up.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A friend will look for you to help him with a project. Evaluate if you want to do it, do not do it out of commitment.

Health: The possibility of a city change appears on the horizon. Don’t be afraid to start a new life away from your loved ones.

Love: You have found the person you were looking for and today they have an intense relationship, where mutual trust is the basis.

Money: If you are about to move, inspect your future homes well because there will be very few that will be in habitable condition.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your gentle and peaceful side is the one that should predominate today. May the others fail to change your mood.

Health: Every time they try to make you angry, you respond with a smile. It is best to keep good spirits first and foremost and not get confused.

Love: Your sex appeal is full. Wherever you go you become the center of attention, and your charm and charisma conquer everyone.

Money: If you implement common sense a little more, you will be able to find simple solutions to your complex financial problems.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Keep your criteria firm even if others think differently. Today something will happen that will end up agreeing with you.

Health: With the same rod that you judge, you will be judged. Think about this before making judgments about the actions or sayings of others.

Love: You have the love of your partner, but lately you lost contact with your friends. Host a video call.

Money: To comfortably make ends meet, you’ll need to spend less. Start by cutting back on some not-so-necessary expenses.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The anxiety of any change will dissipate today, as excellent news will come from far away.

Health: You live each day as if it were your last. That’s admirable, but slow down your work rate a bit or the intensity will stress you out.

Love: A known person tries to separate you from your partner. It is convenient that you remove her from your life so that the relationship is not in danger.

Money: Luck is on your side. Economic problems begin to be solved, as well as conflicts with your family.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you could dedicate yourself to carrying out those pending procedures, which you have been putting off for a long time.

Health: Those dark circles that you have and that fatigue that you feel are the product of a few hours of sleep. Get some more sleep or you’ll get sick.

Love: Jealousy towards your partner has no reason to be. It’s time you gave way to trust, or you will end up ruining everything.

Money: Money that you loaned and that you already considered lost will return to your hands. This will help you ease your debts a bit.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The dialogue with close friends will intensify today, with frankly negative results. Watch out.

Health: You cannot judge yourself for not being able to help a troublesome person in your past. To make a difference it is necessary for her to accept your help.

Love: You will have to go a long way before you can be ready to face a relationship again. Give yourself the necessary time.

Money: The loss of apparently unimportant documentation will initiate a snowball effect with serious consequences.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A favorable day to start the dialogue in the relationship, being able to reach an agreement almost without major conflicts.

Health: Do not allow the environment in which you develop to change key aspects of your personality. Remember that the right path is not easy.

Love: The tensions of a difficult and complicated reality are beginning to take a toll on the couple’s communication. Watch out.

Money: Work environments always lend themselves to generating comments in bad taste. Stay away from this circle.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Let go of arrogance and start practicing humility a bit more. Only then will you be able to be respected.

Health: Do not allow negative energies to take over your home. Light some incense to give off the good vibes.

Love: Time to settle down. Your partner will demand definitions and you will not want to continue fleeing from responsibility.

Money: Adding efforts and wills, beyond the differences of criteria, will provide better results. Avoid conflict.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.