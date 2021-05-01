Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Interesting situation with someone you know. The moments that you will live will be incredible, you deserve it.

Health: You must stay halfway, between daring and prudence, an attitude that will give you excellent results when negotiating.

Love: Days when you are going to be required to take a more committed position with your partner or clarify some aspects between your friends.

Money: Do not endorse anyone you know about your work because you could have a dislike with your family. The number 4 can give you luck.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Decisive day for certain aspects of your personal and emotional life. Great joys await you for today.

Health: You must learn to enjoy the small positive moments that life offers you. Don’t let them go by worrying about trifles.

Love: Find the balance point to make your partner participate in your problems, but do not put pressure on the relationship.

Money: The day looks positive for business. Actively seek that good that you have been needing for a long time.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be able to start the weekend in a positive way and without too many worries for the days to come.

Health: Do not give more importance to certain problems than they deserve. Otherwise you will be in a perpetual state of tension and nervousness.

Love: You can finally gather the courage to take the relationship one step further. Enjoy an unforgettable evening.

Money: It will be impossible for you to solve only certain problems that will arise in your work environment today. Ask for help.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A more than positive start to the week, especially in the professional field. You will begin to rethink certain needs.

Health: No matter how daunting a task may seem, there is no goal that you cannot achieve if you put all your energy into it. Don’t give up.

Love: Take advantage of this day to spend it with your partner and family. Showing them that you love and value them will make them feel great.

Money: It will cost you some work to be able to reach the rhythm you had in past days as far as work is concerned. Patience.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Mostly quiet day. You will experience problems getting to your workplace. Handle with care.

Health: Giving second chances is not always a wise decision. Be very careful who you indulge in these decisions.

Love: You must decide which way to go, if the path of singleness or the path of love. Don’t waste your partner’s time anymore.

Money: Day of misunderstandings with your superiors. You will get into trouble for not asking twice about the tasks you have been assigned.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will come to the conclusion that you have been erring in the course of action you chose. Learn from your mistakes.

Health: You must understand that you have to respect the tastes of those around you no matter how unlikely they may seem to you. Open your mind to the new.

Love: Put aside this love in which you find yourself imprisoned. Look for new horizons, because there are battles that it is preferable not to fight.

Money: You will be one step away from finishing your activities for today, and you will notice that you can advance something for tomorrow. Do not hesitate.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Things will get significantly complicated today, but you will be able to solve everything without major inconveniences.

Health: Remember that life is fundamentally what we make of it. If you are dissatisfied with the path you are following, simply change it.

Love: The family should always be united through thick and thin. Do not let the vicissitudes affect the relationship of the couple.

Money: Take advantage of the day to review your commitments for the week. Organize your work schedules in advance.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You are having serious problems to adhere to a new type of life, radically different from the previous one. Patience.

Health: Always starting a new activity or a new work environment represents a challenge to overcome. Vase of time to do it.

Love: Don’t let your impatience end up affecting your daily life with your partner. Develop patience little by little.

Money: You will feel that your current job no longer represents a challenge for you. This will make you lose interest in him little by little.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have good times in the company of family and close friends today. Relax and enjoy the evening.

Health: Make sure you are understanding enough about the mistakes that your partner may be guilty of, especially if they are unintentional.

Love: Certain situations that will complicate the relationship will present themselves today with abysmal speed. Do not give them any room.

Money: New projects with potential benefits are on the horizon. Stay tuned to get the most out of them.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will seek to put an end to certain long-standing commitments. You will live beautiful moments in the company of your partner.

Health: The worst weakness that a human being can experience is the unwillingness to grow or work. Always be proactive and lively.

Love: You will live moments of high tension in the couple due to unfounded jealousy on your part. Control your impulses.

Money: Do not postpone today’s work for any circumstance, you will be put to the test during this day.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Certain sentimental issues will haunt your mind throughout the day today, notably affecting your work performance.

Health: Don’t be too quick to make judgments about those you don’t know. There are times when first impressions are wrong.

Love: You must choose between your dedication to work and the well-being of your family. Try to organize yourself in a better way.

Money: A suitable day to discuss the idea of ​​the acquisition or change of real estate in the couple. Keep an open mind.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have a tendency to make old mistakes today. You must be very careful when acting.

Health: Establishes the rules of the game in advance in an economic-financial relationship. Don’t leave anything to chance, you might regret it.

Love: Not always the simplest way is the correct one. Complicated decisions are coming, strengthen the bond with your partner.

Money: The business world represents a hostile environment of continuous competition among those who inhabit it. Prepare for him.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.