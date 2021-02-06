Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Euphoric and much loved. The inconveniences that come your way will not erase your smile or draw energy.

Health: Serenity is contagious. If you are calm, peace will reign in your environment. If your words are honest and direct, they will hit the mark.

Love: Time of great ambiguity in the clarification of your sentimental relationships. Analyze your situation coldly.

Money: You take the initiative with respect to any society, you must avoid wanting to impose yourself on others. It also avoids legal issues.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The demands require putting your best into play in order not to lose positions. Open the game to those who can help you.

Health: You need the love of your family to keep going. Reserve an exclusive space to share with them without work commitments.

Love: Beware of jealousy, your conclusions may be wrong. Avoid separation fantasies. Don’t take things to the extreme.

MoneyBe smart and don’t discount people you still need. Leave the dealings with the public in the hands of others.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Not everything in this world is reduced to work and money, be interested in doing sports and taking care of your health. Important changes.

Health: Only continuous innovation can guarantee survival and a good dose of success. Do not forget that everything is changing permanently.

Love: If you are in a difficult emotional situation, make the decision to make radical changes in your life and not have others influence you.

Money: The work atmosphere will be tense and that will affect a good part of the final product. Low in income and in your prestige.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Let yourself be guided by your traditional kindness and kindness. Thus, the enemies that stalk you will disappear one by one.

Health: Don’t let fears paralyze you, discover them and fight them to move on. Your greatness may be imprisoned within you.

Love: You will be prepared for new opportunities in love. Do not miss the possibilities to do what you like the most.

Money: Time of few advances. Try to do the usual, but do it better than ever. Beware of suspicious offers.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You need to take more flexible postures in the face of adversity, especially with your relationships. Intransigence is a bad counselor.

Health: If some attitudes are misinterpreted, clarify them, as they can generate displeasure in others. Stay away from malicious meetings.

Love: They will abandon the arguments and disagreements that cooled the relationship. The fights will end, the intimate and sincere dialogue returns.

Money: Certain possibility of improving your finances. You will acquire new knowledge and you will be presented with the option to travel. Respect the measures of care for the pandemic.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: An obligatory journey becomes something fun. Your sincerity will allow you to solve a dilemma without much effort.

Health: Daily physical activity is recommended. Emphasize stretching and unlocking movements. It will help release tension.

Love: You will see a light emerge in love and you will go to it with the confidence and security of reaching a good port.

Money: Concentrate on work. No one will be able to deny you the results. Unsafe economic moment, it is not advisable to risk anything.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Tenacity and organization will be able to redirect that situation that has you anguished. You will not receive help from anyone.

Health: You will make several mistakes if you do not stop to reflect before taking action. If you don’t take care of yourself, you could have a peak of stress.

Love: You are a person worthy of being loved. Do not have doubts about the feelings of your closest ones. They value you more than it seems.

Money: You must act with integrity and firmness. The plans that begin today will have very good prospects.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will receive a gift or unexpectedly extra money will come in. Don’t let that distract from your obligations.

Health: Be careful at work and in the gym, as there could be pain and injury from poor posture.

Love: Bad time for relationships. Someone will be interested in you. Avoid attracting attention.

Money: You could surround yourself with unreasonable doubts or feel disappointed with yourself because things are delayed and not going as you expected.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will share plans and outings with your friends and you will meet interesting people during these days. Do not neglect the measures of care for the pandemic.

Health: By relaxing and letting yourself go a little, you will notice how your problems become insignificant. Take some time off, enjoy the solitude.

Love: It is very likely that some love issues you have to discuss with a member of your inner circle.

Money: Boost for activities related to nutrition, crafts, letters, communication and body therapies.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Surprise changes in couples and societies. Also encounters with original, creative people, who bring something new into your life.

HealthBe careful not to give in to anger and impatience. Otherwise, you are prone to becoming susceptible and violent when contradicted.

Love: Without being able to explain it, it is very likely that you do not feel any expectations or there is a turn in the axis of concerns.

Money: Profits or business related to machinery, automobiles or tools. Improve your image, this is a favorable period for public relations.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Everything around you is sad at this moment. The truth is that you are a bit in the doldrums, but do not be discouraged, it is temporary.

Health: Separate what works from what doesn’t. Go directly to the problems and solve them without being overwhelmed. Take care of your quality of life.

Love: A person who arouses your interest will make you a declaration of love, you will not be able to do anything other than fall in love.

Money: As much as your work, you will have strength and humor. Take advantage of the serenity of these days and do not contradict your partners.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be well accompanied by those you love the most. You will find the right words when expressing what you feel.

Health: Do not question those who beat you in the hierarchy because you will lose. Be cunning. Find common ground with your superiors.

Love: Survival will deplete ninety percent of your energy and you will hardly have a rest to care for your partner. Don’t neglect the relationship.

Money: You will have twice what you plan if you put all of yourself. Big projects need big efforts.

