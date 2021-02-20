Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Horoscope today: Days of good news and open roads to achieve what you want. Reunion with a friend, you will be happy for their successes.

Health: Life does not end, live fully no matter how old you are. Get over yourself to have a better quality of life.

Love: Your partner will accept you as you are and thus the relationship will flow in a warmer and more loving way. Learn and do the same.

Money: It is important that you now pay attention to superfluous expenses and concentrate on what is absolutely necessary.

Horoscope today: Help from someone you did not expect can become a pleasant surprise. Solve your legal problems.

Health: If you observe yourself, you will realize that all of your actions and reactions are mechanical, that is, without thinking or analyzing them. Be intuitive.

Love: You fight between the tenderness of your heart and the hardness of your mind. Try to regain your balance.

Money: The decisions you make today in money matters will save you difficulties. Don’t rush into professional matters.

Horoscope today: It will be impossible for you to reason with people who are too impulsive, just do it and you will avoid breakups. Try to manage your nerves.

Health: Desire attracts desire. Approach who you like, do not fear being rejected, the rest will come alone and better than you expected.

Love: Someone very close will be carried away by passions and will end up involving you. Accompany who you love at this time.

Money: Your excessive ambition will generate disappointments. Do not keep looking for the way to invest, but to save.

Horoscope today: Fate will force you to put others first, especially your partner and your family. Fortune and happiness.

Health: Freedom is priceless, defend it tooth and nail because you need it. Without it we are slaves of life.

Love: Good time to play everything for everything. Declare your love because they will accept you almost immediately. Dinner and kind words.

Money: Do what you like, follow your vocation, it will be better than betraying yourself and in the long run it will be very profitable.

Horoscope today: Your day has been overloaded and you are feeling a bit overwhelmed by events beyond your control. There will be interesting encounters.

Health: Your house is your priority, your resting place. Take care to arrange and decorate it to make it a more pleasant and functional space.

Love: There is a complex relationship on the table. What you really have to do is follow the impulses of your heart.

Money: Net income. You are trained as never before to form a work team and demonstrate your qualities as a leader.

Horoscope today: Financial and love achievements. You will project your next days with happiness and optimism. They will be good plans.

Health: Keep intact the joy of living that characterizes you. It is what attracts people to you and makes you create such a good environment.

Love: Love life with setbacks for not receiving the expected news or responses. You must calm down and think carefully before taking action.

Money: It is a positive stage for making medium-range investments. Don’t gamble all the money, save something for an emergency.

Horoscope today: You will have difficulty being heard or appreciated. Get over it with actions. Let your work or performance speak for you.

Health: Do not miss the opportunity to thank all that they have done for you. Act with others in the same way that you would like them to act with you.

Love: You can take your love conquests to high points of erotic intensity, but be more fanciful and imaginative.

Money: Don’t let them confuse you. You run the risk of mixing your own goals with those of others. Details will be essential.

Horoscope today: Your travel projects may suffer some inconvenience because the day does not seem to be the most suitable and there may be some delay.

Health: You only need to have eyes very attentive to reality to detect where the opportunities are and not let them pass. Keep alert.

Love: Today fights appear in love life, the environment becomes electrified and the slightest events cause discord.

Money: Almost finished business is postponed, wait a few days to return to it. Do not be discouraged, it will soon give you benefits.

Horoscope today: You will be able to define an ambiguous feeling, this will force you to rethink your role in the relationships you have. Look around.

Health: Discover the pleasure of walking without a compass. Your expectations will be exceeded. Let the wind guide your destiny.

Love: Do not feel the end of things as a catastrophe, but as the beginning of an incredible adventure.

Money: The economic prospects are optimal but the difficulties will prevent you from remaining calm. It only remains to wait.

Horoscope today: Put aside the idealization of other people, take care to build your own happiness. You are qualified to do it.

Health: Allow yourself to play, get your playful part out of you and share it in meetings with friends, always respecting the measures of care for the pandemic. Discover the pleasure of walking without schedules through life.

Love: You will give in to the temptation to live an adventure with an uncertain ending. They will reproach you for your crazy audacity. But nobody will take away what you lived.

Money: A colleague may turn his back on you at a crucial moment. Do not rely too much on third parties.

Horoscope today: You must be moderate in what you say and in the effusiveness with which you say it. If people don’t know you, they won’t understand you.

Health: Take advantage of this day to go out and dedicate yourself to observe the nature and beauty of the world with time. A break will come in handy for your mind.

Love: You will have to use diplomacy so that your love relationships do not deteriorate. This is not the best time to talk.

Money: You will be disturbed by a warning that will be made to you at work. Try to dialogue with the right person.

Horoscope today: Great transformation. Discard what no longer serves to implement a global change of occupation and way of life.

Health: A friend will turn to you and lucidly help you to order your life. It is good that you get involved, although at the same time you should preserve yourself a little.

Love: Love knocks on your door. You will be surrounded by nice people and one of them will awaken a special attraction in you.

Money: If you organize yourself well, you may carry out an operation that improves your finances. Alert, do not miss any opportunity.

