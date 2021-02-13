Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Some relationships grow apart and there will be changes. You will have to do what is required and change your vision of things.

Health: It will be necessary that you dedicate some time of the day to the relaxation and to order your thoughts. You need to calm down and think a bit about your future.

Love: It is time to start a happy phase with your partner or to open your heart to new relationships. You must make a decision.

Money: Calm your cravings and accept the rhythm imposed by time. The projects will appear and the time will come to achieve the objectives.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It will be a day of various challenges. You will feel like the whole world is provoking you. Sooner or later you will have to react.

Health: It is not convenient for you to be near animals because you could catch a skin disease.

Love: Not all people respond the same to love. Do not expect what you want, try to accept what the other is capable of giving you.

Money: Irregularities will occur in schedules and functions that will lead you to the idea of ​​changing. This is not the time for such a decision.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: This will be a day in which you will have to face your problems. If you keep running away from them, everything could end in the worst way.

Health: Doubts only come to bother within a mind that needs peace. If there is something you want to ask, you just have to do it directly and up front.

Love: Do not use impossible loves as an argument for not making a relationship. You must put your feet on the ground and be more practical for the definitions.

Money: If you manage to take charge of the consequences that the changes may bring, even your opponents will support you at this stage.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will tend to be more reflective than usual. New challenges will arise and there could also be job changes.

Health: Relaxation and self-control is what you need during this day. You should try to sleep more hours.

Love: Moment of confusion. Even if you already have a decision made, it will be very good to consult with your closest friend. His vision of the matter will enrich you.

Money: If you are thinking of buying a property today will be a good day to go out in your search. Consult with your relatives.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Someone from your past will seek your help and you will not have to deny it. Control your anxiety, as you remove old emotions.

Health: Only with some discipline and perseverance will you be able to organize your daily work and show off in front of your environment. Don’t hesitate, run.

Love: Eroticism and sexuality mobilize your prejudices. You will give yourself body and soul to a single person.

Money: Period of great creativity, good for you to express your talent to the fullest. Remember that changes don’t have to be quick.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you have the dynamism and enthusiasm to take charge of any situation. Be a leader instead of a follower.

Health: Your path opens in two directions, choose the one that makes you happiest and forget about the fear that the unknown produces in you. Go on an adventure.

Love: You are in a stage of sophistication and refinement. If you continue to be so selective you will be left alone and empty.

Money: Take the time you need to plan your future. Your financial independence is in process.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will enjoy an excellent mood and you will enjoy sharing your time with your loved ones. Possibility of a trip with them.

Health: You have no excuses for not feeling happy and complete, share your affections with others. It is not good to remain silent, because others need you.

Love: Something is wrong in your relationship and you will do everything to arouse the interest of your loved one, perhaps with a little jealousy.

Money: Luck today is not on your side in finances, later there will be something that drives them and will help you a lot.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will spend an enjoyable day with the family, although you may have to solve some unforeseen events. Do not despair.

Health: It is time to think about playing and having fun. You have been quite serious this month, you should rejoice and organize a party with family and friends.

Love: How long has it been since you spent a whole and pleasant day with your partner outside your home? You should dedicate more time to your relationship.

Money: With a lot of effort and continuous vigilance you can make your assets prosper and grow slowly but surely.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: In general, it will be a good time to think about laying the foundations for future projects that you have in mind.

Health: You must remain calm, this hostility will end and a compensation will come to forget the bad times.

Love: Your partner will test you to know that your loyalty is absolute. Let him know that you will be by his side through thick and thin.

Money: Responsibilities do not scare you and you tend to look for them. You will demonstrate what you are capable of assuming by solving problems in a practical way.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Tense situations can be fun when taken with humor. Avoid harsh and uncompromising sentences.

Health: Look into the eyes of people when you speak and speak to you, gives security and firmness. Don’t be ashamed of yourself, we all have our flaws.

Love: Your true refuge is your home and the person you love. Avoid using it for your personal ambitions. Correct yourself.

Money: You will find that the objectives that you assumed difficult are more accessible than you had assumed. Get going.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t let bad thoughts overwhelm you. Things can be reversed, but it will depend on your mood.

Health: Today will be a good day to swim and rest. Always respect the care for the pandemic. Take a real break without fear of the opinions of others.

Love: It is time to take the course you really want for your life. A walk in contact with nature will help you clarify your ideas. Respect care for the pandemic.

Money: Moment of confusion. Take care if you make an investment. You better consult with your closest ones before making important decisions.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Unexpected news could affect your most intimate relationships. You must control your anger and not act impulsively.

Health: It would be convenient that you dedicate a few moments of the day to meditation. Obligations and worries will begin to affect you physically.

Love: You must learn to give what they are really asking for, and not be afraid to ask for what you need.

Money: It is a very suitable time to progress professionally. You must continue to prepare and train yourself.

