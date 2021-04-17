Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will make mistakes by judging certain close friends too harshly. You will have to put everything of you to recover their affections.

Health: There are times when it is in vain to try to resort to reasoning with people who do not have your same idiosyncrasies. Do not bother yourself.

Love: Don’t let memories of past relationships cloud your current relationship. Listen to your partner before judging her.

Money: Seek the advice of a family member to help you make that determination regarding how to invest your capital. Get advice.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: An unexpected call changes your plans suddenly. A visitor comes to your house to make you see some things in a different way.

Health: Do not deny your knowledge to whoever you know can use it for their benefit. Experience is the cornerstone of job performance.

Love: Be a partner and understanding with your partner. She also needs to feel supported and accompanied in difficult times.

Money: These days, your practical intelligence will be an essential tool for judicial and credit order matters.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There is some friction in your environment and enough fun for tonight. Someone very admired will finally give you the longed-for yes.

Health: The energy in your work environment will influence your performance. If there is something that has been bothering you, it is time to clean the air.

Love: If you want to be loved, start by loving yourself. Take advantage of opportunities to share time with friends.

Money: Do not rush into buying or selling because it is not a good time. Even when tempting offers come up, open your eyes and analyze.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Good day to obtain agreements in meetings, your power of conviction is very strong. You must use your intuition.

Health: You will have to understand the family situation from an emotional point of view, as this will give you the strength you need.

Love: If you do not want to separate, ask your partner for a little understanding and, in return, give him large doses of tenderness and affection.

Money: You will have to fight to keep what you have acquired, both financially and in terms of your progress at work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today unforeseen events will test your patience. You will be able to overcome them without major complications.

Health: Seeks to keep yourself in constant intellectual challenge. Do not read only that related to your work, that your state of learning is perpetual.

Love: You must choose between what you want to do for life and love for your partner. Listen carefully to your heart.

Money: Always be attentive and alert in your job position. Maintain a proactive attitude and inclined to constant change.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have to put aside certain long-standing preconceptions if you want to find a solution to your new problems.

Health: Don’t let your insecurities crush your decision-making power. Examine the situation in detail and decide. Trust that you will not go wrong.

Love: Today you will learn that if your relationship is solid, neither the distance nor the problems will affect the bond with your partner.

Money: Today you will feel abandoned by your characteristic strength and drive. Don’t start any kind of projects or commitments.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Stormy forecast. Somewhat nervous, stressed and with very hasty decisions. Do not forget that you are not alone.

Health: Instinct never lies. If you notice something strange in the environment, pay attention. The negativity of the environment can harm you.

Love: You will be aware of who you love like never before. You will be amazed at how little you will mind sacrificing your precious freedom.

Money: Act with caution by discarding risky proposals that endanger your position no matter how tempting they are.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Soon the emotions settle down. You will win a personal battle. It will be a sweet victory that will give you greater freedom as a couple.

Health: If a conflict of interest arises with partners or co-workers, take a reasonable distance. Be rational, today more than ever.

Love: The secret is to gain space without losing privacy. You will get your partner to accept differences without drama.

Money: The pressure will be great. You will get a good result as long as you don’t get too demanding. Unquestionable leadership.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Complicated day. Due to the decisions you will make, you will cause the discontent of those around you. Stick to your choices.

Health: Don’t be afraid to be understanding of the feelings of others. This will allow you to earn the love and sympathy of those around you.

Love: Behind will be the moments of uncertainty and insecurity in the couple. A new stage opens before your eyes.

Money: Try not to leave your activities for later today. Take advantage of every moment of today to move forward.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your values ​​will be put to the test by life today. Remember, the easy road eventually leads to failure.

Health: It will be impossible for you to have respect for yourself if you do not respect those around you properly. Learn to put yourself in the shoes of others.

Love: Love will not come into your life when you want it, but when you are ready to receive it. Don’t force situations unnecessarily.

Money: Today you will shed all kinds of limits in your dreams and job aspirations. Don’t be afraid to set your goals high.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today it will be important that you remember that there will always be stones on the road. Your attitude and always moving forward will lead you to have the life you want.

Health: Start all activity with complete positivism. Keep your expectations always high and your confidence in its maximum exponent. This will aid in success.

Love: It is impossible a free coexistence small discussions. It is through this that the understanding of the other can be reached.

Money: Don’t underestimate the capabilities of your outspoken rivals in the workplace. Give everything of you at every moment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day of reunions with people from your past. You will rethink the triggering reasons for distancing yourself from them.

Health: You must be very careful when practicing exercises. It is best if you have a routine reviewed by a professional in the field.

Love: Be careful with the promises of love you make. People’s feelings are not something you can play with.

Money: You need to focus on your work. You would increase the volume of what you produce if you made fewer distraction mistakes.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.