Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you for this Monday, May 03, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will feel prey to problems during the day today. The irreplaceable help of your loved ones will be greatly appreciated.

Health: Don’t be a slave to routine, incorporate change into your life. This is synonymous with renewal and learning, keys to cultivating the intellect.

Love: You won’t feel like having any kind of deep talk with your partner today. Make sure you get them to understand.

Money: Excellent working day. You will be able to successfully start a series of projects that will radically change your work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day that will start in a positive way with great satisfactions in the workplace, but that will turn gray towards the night.

Health: There are certain factors of your personality that you will simply have to deal with for life. Don’t hide your personality just to fit in.

Love: It is not the appropriate day to start any kind of emotional relationship. Don’t force encounter situations or they will end badly.

Money: Terrible business day. You will have the feeling that the world conspires with you. Try not to leave the details aside.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You should try to change certain attitudes of the couple that do not contribute anything positive to the relationship. Put yourself under the magnifying glass.

Health: The important thing is to keep in constant motion, regardless of the amount of results you get. Breaking inertia is always difficult.

Love: Don’t try to conceptualize or rationalize feelings or their impact on your life. Love is not a rational feeling.

Money: Don’t underestimate the power of having the right allies. These can open doors for you that would otherwise remain closed.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Old, long-abandoned ideas come back to your mind. Evaluate if it is time to resume them or to continue as you are.

Health: Lower the levels of tension and stress in your daily life by developing some type of physical activity. This will bring mind and body into balance.

Love: Learn to give time to time in love. There are steps that should not be rushed if you want the relationship to work.

Money: You will have excellent news from financing or banking entities during the day today.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Everything will go smoothly and you will feel complete when you are surrounded by the love of your partner and your loved ones.

Health: Do not let the day go by without remembering all the help you have received from your loved ones to be where you are. Be grateful to them.

Love: Special day to meet new people and socialize. Singles will be conducive to casual relationships.

Money: You will be surprised by the direction events will take today. Enjoy the moment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your ability to act correctly, ethically and morally will be put to the test in certain situations today.

Health: Don't fall back on old mistakes simply because you are going through a period of vulnerability. Be firm in your determinations.

Love: Tonight will be ideal to take a break with your partner and try to add a bit of nightlife to your routine.

Money: A chance to get an economic advantage from an investment will reach your ears. Manage information carefully.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The line between right and wrong will appear blurry before your eyes today. Difficult determinations are coming.

Health: Reconsider the attitudes that you are using in the couple. Keep in mind that no one likes to feel slighted or expendable.

Love: A life completely devoid of sentimentality is not worth living. Make time to love.

Money: You will receive an unusual and unexpected proposal to sell your car that will be more than tempting. Evaluate it carefully.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Seek to understand your partner’s reasons for acting the way he does. Understanding is the key to acceptance.

Health: Open your heart and let love sweep away all your insecurities and fears. Leave your doubts aside and give yourself the opportunity to be happy

Love: Don’t be afraid to ask your partner for help to complete the activities you have for the day. This will make her feel like a part of your life.

Money: To be taken seriously you need to earn the respect of your peers. Don’t play their mediocrity game and do your best.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: During the day today you will have excellent capacity for concentration and learning. Do not hesitate to take advantage of them.

Health: Learn to savor your victories and successes. These represent the fuel that will drive you to set and conquer more ambitious goals.

Love: You will feel the weight of loneliness today. This will decide you to formalize that relationship that is haunting you.

Money: You will have a golden opportunity to win your superior’s favor today. Do not miss it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your closed and self-centered attitudes will put you in serious trouble today. Try to ignore them or you will regret it.

Health: Treasure the happy moments and joys that you have during life, since these are the ones that will allow you to overcome the vicissitudes that lie ahead.

Love: You cannot make your current partner pay for the absences of the previous ones. Learn to trust who you love again.

Money: You will be presented with an opportunity to progress in your work today, but it will violate your most basic principles. Meditate on it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t be afraid to involve your closest friends in your personal problems. Put your pride aside and unburden yourself.

Health: It is precisely through the sharing of feelings that love is strengthened in the couple. This is the cornerstone of every relationship.

Love: The lack of dialogue is literally annihilating the couple. Try to find an urgent solution to this situation.

Money: You must shed that bad habit of taking credit for the achievements of your work peers or you will end up in trouble.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day of apathy and bad mood. The best thing today will be to be alone and avoid all kinds of altercations or problems.

Health: Always try to leave a moment of your day to dedicate a second to what you enjoy from your heart. Make time for yourself.

Love: An unexpected visit will fill you with joy. Plan a day together with the newcomer and enjoy their company.

Money: Do not trust doubtful promises and, when in doubt, take care of solving the situation. It will be the only way to be sure.

