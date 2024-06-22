If you are one of the people who loves to start the day anticipating What does destiny and the stars have in store for you? Take note, below we leave you the horoscope of today Saturday June 22.

He horoscope today was prepared by Victor Florenciobetter known as ‘The boy Prodigy‘, who gives his predictions for each of the 12 signs of the zodiacthis using their psychic gifts and their understanding with the stars.

In accordance with Victor Florencioin it astrological overviewthe Moon will be in Capricornwhich gives extra energy to fulfill work and responsibilities.

Horoscope for today, Saturday, June 22, of the ‘Prodigy Child’

Next, we tell you what today’s horoscope says for each of the zodiac signs:

Aries

It is time to be persistent and stand firm in the face of obstacles. In the professional field, you will occupy a prominent role and earn the respect of your superiors with an excellent reputation. Any extra effort you put in will be rewarded appropriately.

Taurus

It is crucial that you stand up for what you consider right and defend your beliefs with determination. Whether you are in the middle of litigation, facing a legal conflict, or debating an important issue, stand firm in your convictions. Seek inspiration from wise people.

Gemini

In intimacy, you will experience renewed interest and attraction will flow unhindered. You will do your best to please your bedroom partner. In addition, you will develop a sixth sense to distinguish between those who approach you for convenience and those who value you deeply.

Cancer

The time has come to assert yourself and earn the respect of others. Don’t be afraid to end relationships that limit you and prevent you from growing. It will be important to prioritize those people with whom you can carry out projects that interest you and have encouraging forecasts.

Leo

At certain times, you may feel pressured by work issues, so cultivating patience will be crucial. Additionally, it is important to take care of your posture, as you could accumulate tension in your back. I recommend doing some stretching exercises to align yourself.

Virgo

It is essential that you learn to be less cold, otherwise you could push love away. By letting go of apathy, you will discover that life takes on a new dimension and color. Dedicate time to both your children and entertainment, preventing work from absorbing all your attention.

Pound

You will find yourself willing to fight to strengthen your foundations, especially in the home environment. You will seek greater solvency, focusing on investments that improve your quality of life, such as purchasing or renting a property. This will make you feel capable of supporting your family.

Scorpio

Avoid unnecessary conflicts with other people. Opt for dialogue as the best way to resolve. Spend time meditating and visualizations, since everything you project in your mind will manifest over time, especially in the area of ​​relationships.

Sagittarius

The economic outlook looks prosperous, with good opportunities to advance in your work. It is essential to keep a detailed record of income and expenses, since good management is key to building wealth. The possibilities for progress will be tangible.

Capricorn

You, who are generally conservative, will now adopt a more defiant attitude. Instead of following commands, you will focus on satisfying your desires and indulging yourself. In addition, you will leave behind indecisions in matters of the heart to go out to conquer.

Aquarium

You are closing a lunar cycle, which will lead you to settle pending accounts. In moments of discouragement, your family will come to your aid, and your home will become the refuge where you will protect yourself from the inclemencies of the world. Avoid external hustle and bustle and crowded places.

Pisces

On this day, your social life will intensify. You will tend to be influenced by the suggestions of others, and the opinions of your friends will take on special importance. Your capacity for dialogue will be sharpened, and the conversations will be quite heated.

Who is Víctor Florencio, “The Child Prodigy” of horoscopes?

Victor Florenciothe famous ‘Infant prodigy‘, it’s a Dominican psychic with more than 30 years of experience in its scope. Considered one of the most recognized experts in astrology and spiritual healing in the world, from a very young age he surprised his family and friends with psychic predictions that came true.

Nowadays, ‘The Child Prodigy’ He is a psychic and spiritual advisor who works with politicians, businessmen, entertainment figures and more, thanks to his knowledge of topics such as scientific astrology, tarot, Hinduism, reiki, aromatherapy, crystal healing, metaphysics and natural medicine.