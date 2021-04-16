Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Friday, April 16, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will understand certain aspects of your work that were hidden from you until now. This is a symptom of how much you have matured.

Health: Adversities awaken in people the most surprising reactions, providing a means for reconciliations and feelings of love.

Love: You will start a new stage in the couple. This will bring feelings never before experienced. Live them as intensely as possible.

Money: The only way to succeed in a competitive environment is to give 110 percent. Put aside leisure and take advantage of your time.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your constant tendency to have everything under control is causing you to miss the most intense moments of life.

Health: One can learn even from the least thought of people and attitudes. Stay tuned for the lessons that life can bring you.

Love: Finally you will take courage to take that big step in the couple. Put aside doubts and let your heart take control.

Money: Mediocrity is the source of all kinds of miseries and dislikes. Do not settle for little, do your best or give nothing.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Learn to set the rules in advance to avoid unnecessary moments of tension, tolerance is the key.

Health: Your patience will pay off when the signs begin to show that you have achieved what you hoped for. Don’t put the cart in front of the oxen.

Love: You are a very passionate person for love and what you propose in this area you will achieve, although sometimes it is not how you want.

Money: Better analyze any change that is proposed to you, because at first glance it may seem ideal but it could harm you later.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There is a person close to you who is not completely honest about his intentions with you. A lot of caution.

Health: There are very few solutions that a partner has in which trust has been corroded. Once that threshold is passed, it is difficult to go back.

Love: You cannot remain passive waiting for your partner to decide to end a relationship that you know has no future. Take the reins.

Money: Professionally important date for you. You will have very good expectations for today.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day of disappointments. Someone you thought highly of will turn out not to be what you thought. Don’t judge yourself for being wrong.

Health: If you are completely sure of your feelings towards that special person for you, do not hesitate to hold on to her for life.

Love: Don’t let your old single habits play tricks on you. Stick to the conduct of a committed person.

Money: You will have to put aside that independent project because it has proven to be unsuitable for you. Look elsewhere.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It doesn’t matter how busy you are or how difficult communication is. Dedicate yourself today to the family, it will always be worth it.

Health: It is convenient to be alert, especially at times when everything seems to be completely calm. Remember that after the calm the hurricane always arrives.

Love: At times, a chasm will open between you and your partner. The dialogue will shorten the distances, although the tension will remain.

Money: Your organizational capacity and your enthusiasm will be the best capital you can contribute at work. Do not delay in deciding.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will hit a wall today. Your expectations of rudeness will be greatly exceeded by your work experiences.

Health: Let your past experiences serve as a guide for the steps to take in the future. Use your experience as your main weapon in life.

Love: Don’t be intimidated by threats to leave your partner just to get his whims. Grow it up or walk away.

Money: Today it will be important that you take your time to review every detail of the work that you have to deliver. You will be prone to making mistakes.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will show true clairvoyance the courses of action that you will decide. Take advantage of this in the most positive way possible.

Health: It’s time to give your mind a break. Find an outdoor activity that helps you disconnect from your obligations for a while.

Love: Be careful with important dates in the couple, do not leave room for feelings of spite today.

Money: You finally enter the world of work for which you think you were born. Get ready to show what you are capable of.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be surprised for the better in the results obtained if you make your decisions based on what you really want and not on what others expect of you.

Health: Don’t let those around you manipulate you. Develop your personality and confidence when making a decision, trust your judgment.

Love: You must make a serious decision regarding the couple today. Think carefully about the course of action.

Money: You will suffer the consequences of having postponed your work in past days. You will have to do double the amount of tasks today.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will feel tense throughout the day, so you will be prone to arguments with those around you.

Health: Do not repress your feelings just to look like stone in the face of adversity, it is human to feel. Just make sure you follow through in every situation.

Love: Your little diplomacy with reproaches can put you in a very uncomfortable situation. Try to say things less bluntly.

Money: Today is the right day to start the necessary procedures or job changes. To start with strength and courage is to renew yourself.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The words of encouragement from your loved ones will give you the strength and fortitude to cope with recent losses.

Health: Remember that your rights begin where those of the people around you end. Be very careful in how you handle what you demand.

Love: Love must be invited into your life, it will not enter if you do not give it the place it needs in your heart. Let go of insecurities.

Money: Take advantage of the proximity of the weekend to distribute the work in your subordinates and organize your own obligations.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: An event that you will have to experience during the day today will make you understand that lawsuits in the family do not make sense.

Health: Use physical exercise as a way to vent all kinds of tensions and negative feelings that you may accumulate.

Love: You will need to suspend certain social events planned in advance. This will bring frustration and anger.

Money: A suitable day to discuss with your partner possible changes in your work path. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.