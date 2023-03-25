Weekend horoscope March 25 and March 26, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 25 – MARCH 26 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : You can expect plenty of activity on the home front as your ruler, Mars, enters Cancer and your home realm. This restful zone is not the most comfortable place for energetic Mars. However, it can be useful for tackling repairs and physically demanding tasks. Your motivation for these activities will be high until May 20th. There may also be an increase in family reunions and home projects. This intrusive energy can test tempers, so there could be a confrontation or two. Do what you can to reduce tension between family members or roommates.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 25 – MARCH 26, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : You won’t be shy about talking to Mars in capricious Cancer and your communication zone. Through May 20, your moodiness and cheeky conversation style can make you too hot to handle. However, it’s good to be honest. Don’t suppress how you feel. Relationships with neighbors and siblings can be strained. Avoid conflict if you can. Most people have sensitive hearts no matter how hard they may seem on the surface. You may be grappling with whether or not to call out an authority figure as Mars collides with mighty Pluto. Don’t let fear of appearing weak make you say the wrong thing.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 25 – MARCH 26, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: You’ll breathe a sigh of relief as warrior Mars finishes his months-long journey through your sign and moves into Cancer and your house of possessions. Until May 20, you will apply the courage and confidence you have acquired to managing financial affairs. It won’t take many hints to search for what you want. You will be aggressive when pursuing a potential opportunity and you will be equally bold when it comes to acquiring the assets you want. You may have more expenses than usual, so be careful not to spend money you have yet to earn.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 25 – MARCH 26, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Warrior Mars enters your sign, which can make you fearless and formidable. Unfortunately, he can also make you irritable and bossy. Until May 20, you will need to be aware of your mood and how your energy affects others. Anything that makes you lose your panties isn’t worth fighting about. Your happiness may depend on your ability to choose your battles carefully. This is an excellent time to indulge in an activity that requires a lot of energy, motivation and daring. In the coming weeks you will not lack for solutidine. You may need to tone it down today as Mars and Pluto collide. Otherwise, someone may find you insensitive.

