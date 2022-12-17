Weekend horoscope December 17 and December 18: astrological forecasts for the weekend sign by sign

Horoscope predictions for the weekend on Saturday 17 December and Sunday 18 December: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 17 – DECEMBER 18 2022

Aries weekend horoscope : A nighttime collision between emotional Cancer Moon and injured Chiron can trigger self-doubt, making you more sensitive than usual. You may be feeling a little pessimistic about the future as mental Mercury collides with cynical Saturn in your house of long-term goals. When there’s a dark cloud overhead, it can be especially difficult to see what lies ahead for your career. Don’t turn a small concern into a big catastrophe. You will have many opportunities to connect with people who can help you achieve your goals over the next few weeks. A call to an ally can be reassuring.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 17 – DECEMBER 18 2022

Taurus weekend horoscope : You won’t be in the mood to stick to your usual plan as Mercury in your adventure zone syncs up with the ingenious Uranus in your sign. Today you will want to do something exciting. What you propose may be a bit out there. Only the most open and intrepid person will be ready to join in the fun. Commit to making a plan and see where your escapade takes you. If you’re more into an armchair fling, getting lost in a good book or exciting movie might be quicker. You will enjoy being challenged by challenging ideas. However, you would also like to share your experience.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 17 – DECEMBER 18 2022

Gemini weekend horoscope: You may be privy to inside information as curious Mercury aligns with enlightening Uranus. This could involve your love life or your finances. You may receive a tip that gives you an edge on a financial matter. With money and resources, it pays to think outside the box. You might learn something eye-opening about your love interest. If you want to ask a burning question, seize the moment! If single, this is the perfect time to look into potential partners through a dating app. This energy supports making connections using the latest technology. Your options may be promising with this harmonious energy at play.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 17 – DECEMBER 18 2022

Cancer weekend horoscope : Don’t change your words when discussing future plans with your love interest. Strategist Mercury in your house of partnership syncs up with forward-thinking Uranus, encouraging you to explore all of your options, no matter how far-fetched they may seem. You may find that you and your partner are thinking along the same lines. Leave “what if?” be your guiding question. You never know what you can achieve if you don’t give yourself space to dream. If you are single and looking to meet new people, update your online profiles quickly. Communicating through social media and dating apps could lead to exciting new connections. You never know who might be waiting to meet you!

