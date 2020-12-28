Planetary PositionMars is in Aries zodiac sign. Moon and Rahu are moving in Taurus by making eclipse yoga. Venus and Ketu are also negative pair in Scorpio. Sun and Mercury are in Sagittarius. Guru and Saturn are in Capricorn.

Horoscope-

Aries-Focus on health Especially on the mouth and eyes. Also, do not get involved with family members. Do not transact or invest with anyone. The rest of the business, fortune and love is going amazing. Donate the black object. Give water to Suryadev.

TaurusEnergy will remain both positive and negative. Negativeness will prevail. Health is also not good. Work on someone’s advice. The state of love will be said to be good. They are also doing well from a business perspective. Donate the yellow object

Gemini-Unknown fear will haunt you. You can get trouble from outsiders. Health is fine Still a headache or eye disorder is suspected. The state of love is also moderate. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Maa Kali.

Cancer-Focus on the eyes, nose, throat. There may be problems. Health is moderate. Love and business are going well with you. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Lion-There is a possibility of chest disorder. Business activities can cause some problems. Some political blows may occur. Health will be right, love is a sweet, sour, sweet time from a business point of view. Donate the black object.

Kanya-The mind will be engaged in the worship. Avoid excessive Either you will not feel at all, or you will feel very much. Do not do any work that can cause a fingerprint on the image. Health Well, in a time of love changing, from a business perspective you are doing well. Worship Lord Shani.

Libra-Risk time. Circumstances are unfavorable. Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. From the health point of view, health medium, love medium, you will be almost fine. Worship Lord Shani. Donate the yellow object

ScorpioFocus on the health of the spouse. You may also be troubled by stomach disease. Do not start any new. Health will be fine but there will be problem of abdominal disease. Business and love are moderate. Donate the black object.

SagittariusThe enemy side will be defeated. But you need to take care of your health. Stopped work will be done with disturbance. Love is good Will also do well from business point of view. Recite Bajrang Baan.

Capricorn-Focus on the health of children. Irritability will remain in the mind. There is a rift in love Do not take any risk even from a business point of view. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius-There is a possibility of chest disorder. Focus on mother’s health. There will be some negative energy communication in the house. The state of love is fine. You will also do well from a business point of view. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali.

PiscesDo not take the support of the wrong people in your field. Health is showing moderate. You should not have any type of nose, ear or throat problem. Love is medium From a business perspective, you are walking right. Keep on doing Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur