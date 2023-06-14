According to the order of the twelve traditional signs they are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. In the same way, the stars say that each one has a different personality and characteristics.

If you came to read this note, it is surely because you know someone of this zodiac sign or because you like astrology topics, which is why we tell you from what is the date, characteristics, and personality of Gemini, according to Greek mythology.

Those born between May 21 and June 20 are Geminiin astrology, also called ‘gemini‘, are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, the second of a positive nature and the third sign of the zodiac.

The sign of the Twins symbol, exaltation North Node, one of those that are part of the element airin addition to Libra and Aquarius, have a mutable or double zodiacal quality, while their domicile is Mercury and their detriment is the planet of Jupiter, for which they are represented by the communication skills and intellect.

According to the constellation of Gemini, in Greek mythology, they are two bright stars, Castor and Pollux, it was the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the 2nd century, who placed cataloged the Geminga neutrons in one of the constellations of the zodiac.

The sign found in the northern hemisphere of the sky, stands out for being between the open cluster Messier 35, the Eskimo Nebula and the Medusa Nebula, to the point of being the thirtieth largest constellation in the sky.

Therefore, Gemini, who has neighboring constellations Auriga, Cancer, Canis Minor, Lynx, Monoceros, Orion and Taurus, is represented by the twins Castor and Pollux, who are known as the Dioscuri, meaning “sons of Zeus”. .

The twins had the power to rescue sailors who were shipwrecked at sea, therefore, after having rescued the crew on several occasions, they were known as the patron saints of sailors.

What is the sign of the zodiac, Gemini?

Now, we tell you relevant information that you should know if you are or know someone Gemini: