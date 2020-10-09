Planetary PositionRahu is in Taurus. The Moon is in Gemini. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio. There are gurus in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars is moving in Pisces through retrograde.

Horoscope-

Aries-The might will bring color. Will progress in life Luck will support you The state of love will make you knowledgeable. Health is not very good. Cross over Keep the red item nearby. Give water to Suryadev.

TaurusVoice has to be controlled. A little patience will have to be created. Rest, health, love, business will all go well. Donate white goods

Gemini-Will move forward, shining like a hero-heroine. Whatever will be needed. It will be available. Health, love, business will all go well. Looking to progress, donate yellow things.

Cancer-Anxious creation can occur. You see problems in everything. Health, love, business will have to be saved and overcome. Have a little hard time. Worship Lord Shiva. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Be very restrained.

Lion-Economic matters will be resolved. Stopped money will be returned. New sources of income will be created. Good news can be received. There will be love in life. Health will be good. everything going well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-Will progress in employment. Will get political benefits. Health is good. The state of love has also got better. The business outlook is also moving forward. it’s a good thing. Worship Lord Vishnu.

Libra-Luck will support you Will progress in employment. Will remain religious. Health, love, business have all started going well. Go ahead. Worship Lord Shani.

Scorpio-Medium is time. Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. The defense is also weak. Save a lot and go Love and ability to take decisions will accompany. Also correct from a business point of view but focus on health. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Keep the red item nearby.

SagittariusPartner will be found Will progress in employment. You will get commercial benefits. Will enjoy life Love will be there Health will be good. Time is also good from a business perspective. Donate a green item

Capricorn-There will be esoteric knowledge. The elders will be blessed. Love will support Health will improve and business conditions are looking good. Keep a green object nearby.

Aquarius-There is no problem other than controlling sentimentality. Just don’t get emotional. Health is good. In the state of love, there may be a little tu-tu, me-me. You are doing well from a business perspective. Keep a green object nearby. Worship Lord Ganesha.

PiscesThere is some celebration in the house. After a long time, you are getting better from every point of view. Will gradually become better. Health, love, business, everything looks very good. Donate a green item

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur