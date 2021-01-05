Planetary PositionMars is in Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Moon has been in Virgo. Ketu is still moving in Scorpio. Sun and Venus are in Sagittarius. Mercury is going into Capricorn and making a coincidence with Saturn and Guru.

Horoscope-

Aries-Enemies will prevail. Physical, mental and business conditions are looking very good. Wonderful time will be called. Stopped work will go on. Mitigation of enemies, you will sit on suppression Keep giving water to Suryadev.

TaurusThere will be some emotional situation. However, improvement in health has started. The mind is also doing well. But these days will remain a bit emotional. take care of it. Time is good for the students. Love, business, health are all looking very good. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini-Time to buy land, buildings, vehicles. There is an improvement in health. The state of love is good. Even from a business perspective, you are doing well. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Cancer-Will remain extremely powerful. He is correcting the business situation with his might. Physical condition is correct. The state of love is also going very well. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Lion-Control speech Love is a little middle Health and business are doing well. Keep on worshiping Lord Vishnu.

Kanya-He is seen shining like a heroine. Health is good. Love is moving at a moderate pace. You are also doing well at a professional pace. Worship Lord Shani.

Libra-The mind will be a little worried. Will be worried about expenses. Everything else is fine. Health is fine, love is almost fine. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Donate the yellow object Keep a green object nearby.

ScorpioThe economic situation will be strong. Health is better than ever. Love is medium You are doing very well from a business point of view. Worship Lord Vishnu. Keep the yellow object nearby.

SagittariusPhysical condition is moderate. The state of mental and love is moderate. Political gains, increase in employment and trade gains are visible. Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Capricorn-Luckily some work will be done. Travel will benefit. Health is good, love is good, business is also going well. Keep a green object nearby.

Aquarius-Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Cross over Health is love. You are doing well from a business point of view. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

PiscesPartner will be found Will lead an enjoyable life. Focus on health The state of love is very good. Donate a green item will be good.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur