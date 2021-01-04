Planetary PositionMars is in Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Moon lions are in zodiac sign. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Venus has entered Sagittarius. Now there is a device of Sun, Venus and Mercury. Guru and Saturn already exist in Capricorn. Walking in transit. This change of Venus would be considered better as the combination of Venus and Ketu was not good for the public. We have now recovered from this.

Horoscope-

Time is beneficial for those working with mesh-pen. Your health is going well. You can quarrel with feelings. But there are no major defects. Luck will support you Give water to Suryadev.

TaurusAvoid homecoming. Material happiness and wealth will increase. Nevertheless, domestic happiness will remain disrupted. Health reform has begun. The state of love is good. Even from a business perspective, you are doing well. Stay in the shelter of Mother Bhagwati.

Gemini-Love has improved. Time is good for the students. Health is already doing well. From the business point of view, it looks like four moons. Keep a green object nearby.

Cancer-Do not invest in gambling, betting, lottery now. Health, love, business are all going well. Keep any item made of copper with you. will be good.

Lion-Positive energy is communicating. Do not risk your child and love. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-The mind will remain worried for no reason. You can take a decision by getting into emotions. Health and fortune have started to accompany. Changes in the state of love are possible but will overcome. Worship Lord Shani.

Libra-The economic situation will improve. Stopped money will be returned. New sources of income will be created. Health is better than ever. Love is medium Right from a business perspective. Worship Lord Shani.

ScorpioHigh officials will be happy. Business will earn Looks good in the job. Health will improve. Prem is doing well from the middle, business perspective. Worship Maa Kali.

SagittariusThe situation is good. Travel will be beneficial. The mind will be engaged in the worship. Health is moderate. Love and business are going well with you. Keep the red item nearby.

Capricorn-Walk a little carefully now. Do not take risk Circumstances are unfavorable. Health medium, love has improved, business has also improved. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius-The mind will be happy. The business approach will benefit. Physically correct too. Family status, love is all looking amazing. Keep a green object nearby.

PiscesStopped work will proceed. Will outweigh the opponents. Focus on health Love and business are going well. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur