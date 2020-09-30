The position of planets – Mars are moving at the same speed in Aries zodiac. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury Libra, Ketu Scorpio, Guru Dhanu, Saturn Capricorn and Moon are in Aquarius. Only Mangal is left. The condition of the rest of the planets is going well.

Horoscope-

Aries – can be a breakthrough. Will continue to benefit. Money and money will keep coming. Focus on health Love, business is all going very well. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the red item nearby.

Taurus-ruling power will get support. High officials will be happy. You will get success in business. Health, love, business are all very good. Worship Lord Shani.

Gemini – Luckily, some work will be done. Will participate in religious work. Health, love, business are all going very well. The arrival of the newborn is the beginning of a new relationship. Donate the yellow object

Cancer can cause injury. Can get into some trouble. Time is not running well. Cross over Health condition is not good. Love and trade are also going on moderately. Read Bajrang Baan.

Leo-spouse will be with you. Will progress in employment. Health is good. The state of love is very good. The newcomer may arrive. Will feel like a holiday The day will be colorful. Good condition. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya will disturb a little bit. But enemies will prevail. A good situation appears. Health, love and business are all getting better. Donate the yellow object

Do not make any decisions by drifting in Libra feelings. Health is fine The state of love is also in advance. Good days have also started coming from the business point of view. Donate a red item Worship Shani Dev

Scorpio – Land, building, vehicle purchase is possible. Health is moderate but love, business are all going well. Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Some plans may flourish with Dhanu-brothers-friends. Health, love, business everything is very good. Love would be called rather moderate. Worship Bajrang Bali

Capricorn – Good condition is going on. The defense is strong but do not take the risk. Love, health, business are going very well.

Aquarius stars are on the higher side. Love is also good Health reform has started. You are also doing well from a business perspective. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Mean health is on the mend. There is increasing closeness in love. They are also doing well from a business point of view. Some success will be achieved very soon. Read Bajrang Baan.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur