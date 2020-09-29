The planets are in the position of Mars – Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo sign. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Guru is in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn and Moon is in Aquarius. Have a wonderful day Guru Margie is already done. Shani also became wayward. Guru, Shani Swagrahi, Mercury Mitrakshetri, Mars are Swargriha but retrograde. This is a good coincidence for the public. A lot of things will improve. Something good will happen for us. If you get something with a little difficulty, then the mind of the people definitely gets a little spoiled, but you will get better. The position of the planets has become very good. Since Guru and Saturn are big planets, they stay in a house for many days, they get their profit or loss for many days, but none of the planets of the Self or High do harm. It is good for the public.

Horoscope-

Aries – profit will remain. Health is moderate. Love and business have become amazing. Your situation is very good. Just focus on your health. Everything else is going well. Worship Bajrang Bali Keep the red item nearby.

Shani Margi 2020: Saturn will move straight from tomorrow, these zodiac signs will get relief from the effects of Shani

There will be full support of the Taurus-ruling power. High officials will be happy. You will get victory in court. Health, business, love are good. What a wonderful time. Worship Shani Dev

There are signs of victory in Gemini-court-court. High officials will be happy. There will be an increase in employment. There is a good time from every point of view. Health, love, business are all looking good. Worship Ganesh ji.

Shani Margi 2020: After Rahu-Ketu, Saturn will change from September 29, 5 zodiac signs will increase

Cancer – Now is not a good time for you. Have a little hard time. Cross over The days to come are yours. Donate blue items Worship Lord Shiva.

Singh-Jeevansathi will get support. Roji-will progress in employment. Health, love, business are all very good. Donate a Blue Item Keep the yellow object nearby.

Anti-Virgo will be defeated. There will be health benefits. Prem has come in very good condition. Decision making ability has become very good. Health, love, business are all going very well. Worship Lord Shiva.

Do not make any decisions by drifting in Libra feelings. You, you, avoid me. Health, love, business is coming in good shape. Salute Shani Dev. Keep faith in them There will be definite benefits.

Scorpio – Land, building, vehicle purchase is possible. Luckily some work will be done. The state of love is good. It is good for students. Just be sure to pay attention to health. Keep the red item nearby.

Dhanu-done effort will be meaningful. Make plans work. Health is good. Love is medium The trade is going well. Read Bajrang Baan.

The problems with Capricorn health are ending. Health, love, business, everything has come in a very good condition. Keep the blue object nearby. Worship Maa Kali.

Kumbh-stars are shining like stars. Your stature is increasing in every way. Good condition. Health started improving. Love, business is going well. Worship Lord Ganesha.

Pisces-anxious creation is being created. Let’s save a little today. Everything else is fine There is some distance in love. Trade and health is progressing well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur