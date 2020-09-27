Position of planetsMars is in Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Cancer. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu in Scorpio, Sagittarius is the guru. The Moon and Saturn are moving in Capricorn, making obscure venom. Unclear why Saturn and Mars are retrograde. A master’s path, a self-imposed path is a sign of auspiciousness. Very soon Saturn will also become wayward. God will do good very soon.

Horoscope-

Aries-Avoid the court. Do not confront high officials. be in good shape. Your position of love is good. Give water to Suryadev.

TaurusFocus on your actions without relying on luck. Health and love are going well. There is little time in terms of business and reputation. Salute Shani Dev.

Gemini-Injuries can occur. Time for some trouble. The defense is strong but do not risk. You are doing well from the point of view of health, love, love and business. Donate the yellow object

Cancer-Enemies will prevail. Focus on the health of the spouse. Do not take any risk in employment. Health, love, business are at risk. Cross over Worship Bajrang Bali Keep the white object nearby.

Lion-Opponents will be defeated. Stopped work will go on. A little disturb can feel. Health is good, love is good, business will do well. Donate blue items

Kanya-Mind will be disturbed. Will feel a little low. Focus on the health of children. Do not take any important decision. Health and love are moderate. Business is fine Worship Maa Kali.

Libra-Deal with household things very calmly. Focus on mother’s health. Pay attention to blood pressure. Health, love medium, business is going almost right. Worship Lord Shani.

Scorpio– Make plans work. Brothers and friends will remain together. Energy level will increase. Health will still be moderate. Love and business will do well. Keep the red item nearby.

SagittariusDo not invest in gambling, betting, lotteries. Do not get entangled with family. Health is fine Love is medium Business is fair Do not take any financial risk. Read Bajrang Baan.

Capricorn-Focus on health Love, business is going well. Do not take any risk. The mind will remain slightly depressed. But don’t take risk. Donate white goods.

Aquarius-The mind will be disturbed without any reason. Health is moderate. Will be troubled by excess of expenditure but will be cured. Love, business will go on well. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Pisces-Instant success is the sum. Love is medium Do not take any decision now. Business and health are going very well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur