Planetary PositionMars is in Aries zodiac sign. Moon and Rahu are sitting together in the house of Venus, Taurus in the zodiac sign making eclipse yoga. Moon is high here but Rahu being there is disturbed his high and a bad change, he gets converted into bad yoga i.e. eclipse here creates yoga. This is not good for the public. Venus and Ketu are in Scorpio. The Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius are together with Guru and Saturn in Capricorn. Again, the position of planets is slightly worse today. Since the Moon is infected, it would not be considered very good. However, it is only for a temporary and a quarter to two days.

Horoscope-

Aries-By the way, very good energy has come but will be troubled by eye or mouth disorder. Some negativity may be encountered in family members. You should avoid using bad language. The rest of love and everything is going well. Trade is also going well. Donate the black object.

TaurusThere will be negative energy communication. Slightly cross over. Health can be affected. Your love and business will continue. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini-There may be some problem in the partnership. Eye injuries can occur. Headache may affect health. Love is not going well. Trade you are doing well. Chant Rahu Mantra.

Cancer-Health can be affected. A little attention is needed. There will continue to be benefits, but keep in mind that there is no wrong way, which has to bear the brunt. Love and business are going well. Worship Bajrang Bali Donate the black object.

Lion-Professional fluctuations may be encountered. There may be some problems in the court. Health is almost fine but there is a possibility of chest disorder. Love is medium The trade is going well. Keep the yellow object nearby. Donate the black object.

Kanya-Take care not to hurt the honor. Health, love, business are all going well. You have overcome the risk. Keep in mind the honor. Keep a black object close by. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali.

Libra-Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Circumstances may suddenly be unfavorable. Cross over Worship Shani Dev Love will run in the middle, business intermittently.

ScorpioFocus on the health of the spouse. Do not start new jobs. Health medium, love medium, business will do almost right. Donate the black object.

SagittariusThere should be no problem related to urine. Take care Health will be moderate. There will be no major defect. Love is good You will keep going right from the business point of view as well. Stay in the shelter of Bajrang Bali. Keep reciting Bajrang Baan.

Capricorn-Focus on the health of children. Keep away important decisions now. Students do not start now. Health will be fine, mind will be a bit bad. Love is not looking good Trade will also be a bit risky. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius-Stop buying land, buildings, vehicles now. There will still be some negative energy in the house. Calm down and deal with things. Work with discretion. The state of love is good. Trade will also do well. Keep a green object nearby. Donate white goods

PiscesWill remain mighty but if you take someone, then take along with thoughtfully. Do not let any wrong person support you so that you will have to bear the brunt of the future. From health point of view, love medium, business, you are going well. Keep worshiping Hanuman ji.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur