Position of planetsMars is in Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Cancer. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Guru is in Sagittarius. Moon and Saturn are sitting in Capricorn by making poison. This will not be obvious poison because Saturn and Mars are retrograde.

Horoscope-

Aries-Health will be affected a bit. Paternal property may have problems. There can also be problems in the health of the father. You do not have any chest problems. take care of it. Blood pressure is expected to be irregular. Donate a Blue Item

TaurusPay attention to honor. Business, love and health are progressing well. there is no problem. Keep the blue object nearby.

Gemini-Injuries can happen, anyone can get into trouble. Slightly cross over. Take care Although the defense is fine. Health is moderate. Love and business are going well. Keep the blue object nearby.

Cancer-Focus on the health of the spouse. Take care not to hurt the feet. Health is soft and warm. Love and business are not doing well right now. Keep the red item nearby. Donate the black object.

Lion-Enemies will be defeated. The elders will be blessed. Health, love is good. Business is looking good too. Donate white goods

Kanya-Mind will be disturbed. Needs attention. Health is fine There will not be a very good state of love. As a business you will keep going. Donate white goods Keep the blue object nearby.

Libra-Deal with household things with a very calm mind. Health seems to be affected. There is a possibility of chest disorder. Some negative energy is communicating in the house. The state of love is also not very good. Keep the blue object nearby.

ScorpioWill remain extremely powerful. This power will also give you success. Health is fine But your defense is weak. A little attention is needed. Overall health will remain soft and warm. The state of love and business is going well. Offer something of white color to the Kali temple.

SagittariusThe use of some inauspicious words can cause a stir in the clans. Do not invest in gambling, betting, lottery at all. There is a possibility of loss. You may have some problems with oral or eye disease. Love, business is going well. Donate the white object to the Shiva temple.

Capricorn-Make a little coordination of negative and positive energy. Everything will remain soft and warm. Love and business are going well. There is a need to focus on health. Worship Lord Shani.

Aquarius-You will be afraid of losing something. Energy degradation will occur. Health is not good. Love, business is fine but there is a possibility of some loss. Needs attention. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

PiscesMind will be disturbed. Misleading news will be received but the profit situation will remain. Health and love is good. Any secret of love can come so that the mind can get upset. There is a need to make some adjustments. Worship Lord Shiva.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur