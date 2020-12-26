Position of planets – Mars and Moon are still sitting in Aries zodiac making Lakshmi yoga. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus and Ketu are in Scorpio zodiac. There are Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius. Capricorn and Saturn are in Capricorn. The improvement of a Mars has definitely had a positive effect on all zodiac signs. Mars is blood, Mars is masculine. Mars is a military related thing. It has a positive impact on zodiac signs.

Horoscope-

Aries – There will be breakthrough success. Positive energy is being channeled. Looking like a shining star. What is needed is availability. Love is also good, business is also good. Keep giving water to Suryadev and it will be good.

Taurus Slight conflict in partnership, trouble with expenses, physical condition is not good. Love is almost fine. Business is also fine. Keep a green object nearby. Worship Shani Dev

Gemini – Financial success can be good news. Health is good, love is medium, business is good. Donate the yellow object

Cancer- There will be support from the ruling party. Will get father’s support. There are signs of victory in the court-court. Health, business, love are the best. Worship Bajrang Bali

Lion – Luckily, will participate in religious activities. Health is good, love is a sign of something new from the middle, business point of view. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya – Cross over Health can be affected. Do not make a fresh start. There is a sign of complications in love. From a business point of view you will be right. Donate a red item

Libra – Shatru Hanta Yoga is being constructed. Opponents will be defeated. Stopped work will go on. Still the health is showing moderate. Love is about change Business will do almost right. Donate a red item

Scorpio – Will outweigh the opponents. There will be esoteric knowledge. A sign of physical disturbance. Will still move forward. A little soft-warm will remain in love. From a business point of view you will be right. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Sagittarius The time has come to make important decisions. Decision making ability has increased. The state of love is looking very good. From a business perspective too, you are almost fine. Donate a green item

Capricorn – There will be an increase in material wealth. But the home environment can be a bit turbulent. Take care of mother’s health. Health will be almost right. The state of love will be moderate. Better than medium in business terms. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius – Time for commercial success. Brothers and friends will be with you. Health is almost fine. Love and business keep shining on you. Worship Lord Ganesha.

Pisces Money will remain inward. Will become an all-round source of income. Luck will support you Health will be moderate. Love will be beneficial Worship Hanuman ji. Do Jalabhisheka to Lord Shiva.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur