Planetary positions – Mars and Moon are in Aries zodiac. A very big change will be called this. Being receptive to Mars leads to blood in the body. Leads the army. Leads to firearms. This change is a positive change for all of us, the entire earth. This will be very positive for the health of Aries and Scorpio especially. Will be good for everyone This is a good change. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus and Ketu are still in the Scorpio zodiac. The Sun in Sagittarius is Mercury. Guru and Saturn are in Capricorn.

Horoscope-

Aries – Amazing condition. Lakshmi Yoga is being created. Land-building-vehicle purchase can be done. Life is progressing. Will support mother The mind will be cheerful. Health will remain good. Business will be excellent. Love will be great Keep giving water to Suryadev. will be good.

Taurus Will be troubled by excess of expenditure. A debt situation may occur. Spending will be at the right place. But you will experience some trouble. Health medium, love good, business will keep going right. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini – Hope is the sum of economic success. Love is medium, health is good, business is looking great. Donate a red item

Cancer – You will get business success. Father will get benefit. Ancestral property can be benefited. A good state of love, a good change, a positive aspect will be associated with life. Worship Bajrang Bali will be good.

Lion – Luck will support you Luckily some good events will happen in life. Health will be good. Don’t get involved in love right now. It is a little middle time. Please pay attention to the child side. Keep the yellow object nearby. Worship Hanuman ji.

Kanya – It is very important for you to take precautions while driving. Love will be medium, health will be moderate. From a business point of view, you will be almost fine. Offer red items in Hanuman temple. This will benefit you. Problems will reduce.

Libra – Marriage can be fixed. The estrangement between husband and wife will go away. There is an increase in jobs. Health, love, love, business will do almost right. Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Scorpio – Enemies will prevail. Military service people will move forward a lot. Very good for those of you who are preparing for the military force. Health is good, love is medium, business is very good. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Sagittarius Time is good for the students. It is a wonderful time for those working in the military, mechanical and electrical fields, especially those students in these fields, who are the poets of Veer Ras. Love, business is going well. Just pay little attention to health. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Capricorn – The purchase of land, buildings, vehicles is being done. Health is going well. Mid-time is from a business point of view. The state of love is from medium to best. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali. Keep worshiping them.

Aquarius – The amazing ability to perform tasks has arrived. People of all kinds are getting along. Are progressing in life. Health is moderate. Not too bad. Prem is also running from a good, business point of view. Today and tomorrow will be much better day for business. Keep a green object nearby.

Pisces Money will remain inward. Family members will increase. This growth is going to be very good for you. Just focus on health. Love, business etc. are going well. Stay in Hanuman’s shelter. Keep worshiping them.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur