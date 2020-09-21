The position of planets-Rahu is in Gemini. Mars is in Aries. Venus in Cancer sign. There are Sun and Mercury in Virgo. The moons are in Libra. Guru and Ketu are in Sagittarius. Saturn is seated in Capricorn. Mars and Saturn are still moving at the same speed. The position of the planets will not be considered good right now. A little auspiciousness is definitely maintained due to the way the guru has gone. The Sun and Mercury are sitting in the Virgo zodiac in fine position. When the transit of Venus with Rahu was going on, there was definitely an infection, but it is not a very good situation for Venus to go into Cancer. Overall there remains a moderate situation.

Aries-life partner will be found. It is possible to meet boyfriend and girlfriend. He is seen to be progressing in life. Love, business is all good But health is not very good. Cross over Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Taurus-opponents will prevail. There will be esoteric knowledge. The elders will be blessed. Health is good. Love is very good From a business perspective too, you will soon move towards prosperity. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

Take a decision with a practical mind, overcoming Gemini-feelings. Health is good, love is medium. You are already moving towards a lot of improvement in trade. Donate yellow items

Cancer will increase in material happiness. Mother’s health will improve. Your health will also improve. Love and business are not going well. Keep your mind under control, move steady. Control mental instability. Serve Bajrang Bali.

Leo plans will come to fruition. Implement whatever decision you have taken. Health is good, love is good and business is also going well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Control your voice. Save money. Do not invest capital now. Health, business is good. The state of love is moderate. Worship Shani Dev

Libra – politically, one can get into trouble. The government may fall. Do not get entangled with anyone. You are doing well from a professional, physical point of view. Now is the middle time in terms of love. Donate the yellow object Give water to Suryadev.

Scorpio — Economic matters are being resolved. The state of love is getting better. Physical condition is currently disturbing. Need to cross a little bit. Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Dhanu-stunted money will be returned. New sources of income will be created. The mind will be clustered. Health will improve. The state of love will be moderate. From a business point of view, there is no better time. Keep the yellow object nearby.

The Capricorn-trading situation is going well. The court is getting victory in the court. Health is moderate. Love and business are going very well. Keep praying to mother Kali.

There can be some benefit due to Aquarius. There may be a visit to religious places. The mind will be engaged in the worship. The state of love is good. Business is good But health is still moderate. Salute Shani Dev.

There may be a bruise. Can get into some trouble. Today is just the last risky day. Do not take any kind of risk. Whether business, love or health. Keep the yellow object nearby.