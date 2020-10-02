Position of planets – Mars is in Aries zodiac. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Guru is in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. The Moon is in Pisces. There is a wonderful yoga of planets. There is no planet in the pair. This is a good situation.

Horoscope-

Aries – An alarming situation is being created. Physical, mental state is not very good. Worried about the excess expenditure. Some things are coming out of your hand. But everything will be alright. It is just a matter of today. The state of love is fine. You, you, avoid me. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

Taurus The economic situation will be strong. Good news will be received. Physical condition will be good. Mental state will be very good. Love and business status are getting better. Worship Lord Shani. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini – The state side will benefit. You will get victory in court. Health is good. Love is in a state of great improvement. New love, new relationship, marriage fixed, everything is going very well. Health, love, business are all very good. Donate the yellow object

Cancer – Luckily something good will happen. Health is better than ever. Love and business will also get better very soon. Slowly moving towards good days. Keep the red item nearby. Worship Hanuman ji.

Lion – Have a slightly risky day. Do not make a fresh start. Let it go as it goes. Your defense is strong. Love and business are also going well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya – There is a symbol of auspiciousness of some in the house. Positive energy is being channeled. It is possible to increase material wealth. Health, love, business are all very good. Donate the yellow object

Libra – Will outweigh the opponents. Enemies will also be friendly. Health will remain soft and warm. Love, business is going very well. Donate the yellow object

Scorpio – Don’t make any decisions by drowning in emotions Health is moderate. Love will be fine Best time for students. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Sagittarius The situation is fine. There may be some festive atmosphere in the house. Health, love, business are all very good. Homecoming should be avoided. Everything else is going well. Pay some attention in love a few days. Avoid fights. Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Capricorn – Going to new business. The plans seem to be flourishing. Health, love, business everything looks very good. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius – Rupees are coming. Keep it with you. Do not invest anywhere. Stay a little Do not take financial risk. Health is good. Love is also good business. Donate white goods.

Pisces Covered like stars. Health is good. There is a lot of closeness in love. Even from a business point of view, you will go forward. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur