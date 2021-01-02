Position of planets – Mars is sitting in Aries zodiac. Rahu is in Taurus. The moons are in Cancer zodiac. Venus and Ketu are in Scorpio zodiac. The transit of Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius is in transit of Guru and Saturn. The position of the planets is moderate but due to the reception of Mars and Moon, it must have seemed good for the last two days. By the way, unless the position of Guru and Shani is not good, it will not be very good for the public.

Horoscope-

Aries – Avoid discord. The rest of your health, love, business is very good. Physical happiness – wealth is increasing. Do Jalabhisheka to Lord Shiva. Worship

Taurus There will be business opportunities. You will move forward in business. Focus on health The state of love is good. Worship Maa Kali.

Gemini – Will continue to earn Family members will increase. There is a need to control the bus voice. Health is fine Love is medium Business is progressing well. Worship Lord Shiva.

Cancer – Looking like stars shining. Health, love, business are all going well. New colors and new spirits will remain in life. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Lion – The mind will remain worried but very soon a good situation will occur. Health will be good, love will run right from the middle, business point of view. Keep the yellow object nearby. Worship Lord Shiva.

Kanya – Dharnjan will continue to happen. The economic situation will be strong. Mind will be good Health is good. Business is also good. Love will be good at medium speed Worship Lord Shani.

Libra – Will do well from a business point of view. The royalty will be with the party. Health medium, love medium, business will keep going. Keep donating yellow things.

Scorpio – Luck will support you The mind will be engaged in the worship. Travel will benefit. Health is fine Love is medium You are doing well from a business point of view. It would be good to do Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek.

Sagittarius Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Circumstances are unfavorable. Focus on health Love and business are going well with you. Donate any white object to Lord Shiva’s temple. will be good.

Capricorn – Will progress in employment. Spouse will be with you It is possible to meet lover and girlfriend. Health is from middle to best. Love is medium From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius – Enemy nuisance and enemy mitigation are both possible. No harm will be allowed. Health is good, love is good, even from business point of view. Keep a green object nearby.

Pisces Best time for students. Mind will be good You will take a good decision, but the more practical you are, the more emotional you will be. In love, you avoid me. You are doing well from a health medium, business perspective. Worship Lord Shiva.