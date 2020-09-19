Position of planets – Mars is in Aries zodiac. Rahu is in Gemini. Venus is in Cancer. There are Sun, Mercury, Moon in Virgo. There is Guru and Ketu in Sagittarius and Saturn in Capricorn. Both Saturn and Mars are moving at the same speed. The sun and the moon still remain together. Today the sun and the moon will also be separated. When it separates, a little positiveness will be required. But as long as they are together, it will remain like amavasya. Due to the retrograde of Mars, there is a blood related infection. There will still be a kind of auspiciousness due to the Guru’s path. The position of Sagittarius and Pisces will definitely improve but at this time Capricorn, Aquarius, Aries and Scorpio are weak.

Horoscope-

Aries – Not a very good situation in terms of health. Everything else is going well like love and business. But health needs a lot of attention. They give water to Suryadev. Remain mentally strong but do not become daring. Keep the red item nearby.

Taurus Physical condition will be fine but mental state will be a bit messy. The Sun, Mercury, Moon are all the three in the fifth house. When the Moon comes out from there, then your position will be fine. But today with a little mental state you will feel pale. There will be no energy or energy in love. Everything else is fine. Things will go on in the business sector. Donate the yellow object

Gemini – There will be a shortage of energy in the house. People will remain lethargic. Health will remain moderate as energy will remain moderate. Business and love will be almost fine. Keep a green object nearby. Donate a red item

Cancer – In this way, there will be a lot of aggressors regarding the schemes, but health and love are not doing well. Due to this, there will definitely be some trouble. everything will be alright. There is a time. You will be victorious Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Lion – Do not risk in terms of money. Can get trapped. There may be something in the family that can hurt the mind a bit. Everything else is fine. Health, business, love, children are almost all right. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya – Will feel a little dull. Sun, Moon, Buddha are sitting in the lagna. You will feel a little better after the moon comes out, but a little dull by the evening before that. However there is no problem. Health, love is moderate, business will go on like this. Keep a green object nearby. Donate yellow items

Libra – Will remain worried. The mind will be troubled by involuntary and imaginary troubles. Health is almost fine. Love is moderate and business will go on slowly. Do not worry you are able to balance. You will fix things. Worship Lord Shani.

Scorpio – Economic matters will be resolved. Will make progress in livelihood, but the health is not showing well, being a salesman of Lagnesh. Pay little attention to it. The rest of the love, business seems to be all right. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali.

Dhanu – Father’s health and court, court, will be a little worried about the political situation but will be victorious. There has been a lack of energy in your life. Because of being a master’s way. The state of love will not be very good, but business and physical condition have become good.

Capricorn – Luckily some work will be done but be cautious about respect. Focus on health Business and love will continue. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali.

Aquarius – There is still some risk today. Health, love, business, everything will go on as it goes. Will not take any risk. Things will improve. Then you will be victorious. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Pisces It is going very well Just pay little attention to the health of the spouse. The rest of your health, love, business have become very good. Keep going There may be some problems but you will be victorious. Keep the yellow object nearby. Stay in the shelter of Bajrang Bali.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur