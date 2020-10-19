The position of planets-Rahu is in Taurus. Venus in Leo. Sun and Mercury are in Libra. Scorpio has Moon and Ketu. There are gurus in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars is moving in Pisces. In this time, Mars and Mercury are moving retrogradely. The Moon and the Sun have become inferior. This is a very bad situation when both the sun and the moon are low. Must be very careful at this time. Especially Aries, Taurus and Leo sign should pay special attention to their health. The entire public should pay attention to their mental and financial condition.

Mesh-health needs a lot of attention. Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Cross over Do not get entangled in love. Any blotting may occur. There may be a problem. The business situation will still keep going well. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the red object nearby.

Focus on the health of Taurus-life partner. Both of these people will remain in love. It is a very good situation. A lover-girlfriend may meet. Health is also fine. The business situation is going well. Donate the yellow object

Focus on Gemini health. Do not fall in love Business conditions are fine, but health and love are not very good. Keep the red item nearby.

Focus on cancer health. Love, business is all going on a bit poorly. Cross over Do not take any kind of risk. Worship Lord Shiva. Keep the red item nearby.

The Singh-Lagnesh have become despicable. Are in a weak position. The immune system will be your minus. Focus on health Love is good Good news from child side. Businesses are doing well but health is very important. Give water to Suryadev. Keep a copper object nearby.

Kanya will remain powerful. Your might will make you successful. There will be benefits in business and love. Health is moderate. Keep a green object nearby.

The bent position will be called a slight disturbance, in the case of health. At this time, fever is becoming the most dangerous and physical temperature can rise due to the inferior sun in Libra ascendant. Rest love, business is going well. Offer water to Sun God and worship Maa Kali.

Scorpio-will deal with the ruling-power side. Do not take any risk. Health medium, love is good and from a business point of view you are almost fine. Give water to Suryadev. Keep any copper item with you.

Do not trust Dhanu-Bhagya at this time. Include someone rough in your decision. Love is medium Health is good. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Hanuman ji. Recite Bajrang Baan.

Capricorn – Economic situation will be strong. Health is good. The state of business and love is good. You are constantly moving forward. there is no problem. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius health is good. But in love there are signs of tu-tu, main-me. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Lord Ganesha. Keep a green object nearby.

Mean position is boosting. Luckily you can get something. Your health is good Business and love will also be considered correct. Just don’t let any small thing enter your love. Keep the red item nearby. Worship Hanuman ji.

