Position of planets – Mars is in Aries zodiac. Rahu is in Gemini. Venus is in Cancer. Sun, Mercury and Moon are in Virgo. Guru and Ketu are in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Due to the retrograde of Mars, there is a possibility of increasing blood borne disease or infection of blood. Should cross over Everyone should worship Bajrang Bali. Recite Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan. Hanumanamay, become Mahaviramaya. God will do all good.

Horoscope-

Aries – Physical condition is not very good. The Moon, entering the seventh house, will put pressure on disease, debt and enemies. In love, you can have the situation of Tu-Tu, I-I. You are doing well from a business point of view. Keep the red item nearby. Give water to Suryadev. Your combative nature will be meaningful. Will support you but don’t dare.

Taurus Making decisions based on emotions, taking very emotional decisions will not be considered good. It would not be right to place any doubt in love without thinking. Health is fine But love, education and children are in a bad state. Business is slowly starting to go well. It will go better. Keep a green object nearby. Donate white goods

Gemini – Stop buying land, buildings, vehicles now. Consider it after a day or two. Immediately seek medical advice if the mother has any type of health problems. If you have a chest disorder or irregular blood pressure, also pay attention to it. However, the health situation is not very bad. There may be a problem of few days. The state of love and business is fine. Some things have to be noticed. Not showing bad condition. Worship Maa Kali.

Cancer – The might will support you Health, love, business are not right now. Will have to walk very thoughtfully. You will have to stay calm by giving up aggressive attitude. You have to be patient. Become Hanumanamay. Recite their worship.

Lion – Most important is that you control the voice. Do not say anything. Do not take financial risk. Do not invest in gambling, betting, lotteries. Health is moderate, not bad. Business is medium, not bad. The state of child and love is going well. Greetings to Lord Vishnu. Try to connect with them mentally.

Kanya – Although the positive energy is communicating, but sometimes you will be so dim that you do not feel that you have any confidence. You are mild and soft but do not stay very soft and very soft. Health will remain soft and warm. Do not see any harm. Love will be fine There is no need to be very careful about love. The one who is yours will not go anywhere and those who are not yours will not be able to keep it. Business will do fine. Worship Lord Shani.

Libra – The mind will be worried. There will be many types of damage. Energy degradation is also visible. Health is fine but mentally you are not well. Love and business will move at a moderate pace. Worship Lord Shiva.

Scorpio – The economic situation will improve. Will progress in employment. Health remains soft. A little attention is needed. Business and love is fine. Stay in the shelter of Mother Kali.

Sagittarius There will be support from the ruling party. There will be blessings from high officials but there will be lack of confidence. Will be worried about love Trade has started progressing slowly. No need to worry too much. Worship Bajrang Bali

Capricorn – Luckily some work will be done. Circumstances will suddenly become favorable. Focus on health The rest of love and business will be alright. Try something new that you are known for. will be good. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali.

Aquarius – Circumstances are unfavorable. Have to pay attention. What you earn is not degraded, so stay confident. Take care of yourself Do not fight in love Take care of the child side. Stay in the shelter of Ganesha.

Pisces Is an enjoyable situation. Will progress in employment. Health is good. There are colors in love. Meetings are possible. Health, love, business are all good. Donate a green item

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur