Jyotishacharya Pandit Narendra Upadhyay, Gorakhpur

Planetary PositionRahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury and Moon are in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Guru is in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars is in Pisces. Both Mars and Mercury are moving at the same speed.

Horoscope-

Aries-Spouse will be judged. Marriage can be fixed. Lover-girlfriend will meet. Will stay lucky. Will progress in life Focus on health He looks a little middle. Keep the red item nearby. Give water to Suryadev.

TaurusEnemies will be defeated. Will work wisely. Do not get entangled in love. Health is good. They are doing well from a business perspective. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini-Thou-tu, I-I, avoid quarrels in love. Focus on the health of the child. Physical condition does not look very good. Your business situation is going well. Keep a green object nearby. Donate the yellow object

Cancer-There will be commercial benefit. Health will improve. The state of love still remains a little moderate. Be patient. The day ahead is yours. Recite Bajrang Baan.

Lion-Will progress in employment. Business efforts will be right. Brothers and friends will be with you. The state of love is good. You are also doing well from a business point of view. Donate white goods

Kanya-Do not take any financial risk. Do not invest money anywhere. Do not get entangled with the elderly. Do not get entangled with family members. Control speech Health, business, love are all going well with you. Keep a green object nearby.

Libra-The royalty will be with the party. What is needed will be available. Health is going well. You are doing well from a business point of view. It will be good if you work without taking a little luck.

ScorpioAnxious creation is being created. Health is good, love is good. Will be a little worried about money and money now. Worship Lord Shiva.

SagittariusStopped money will be returned. New sources of income will be created. Good news will be received. Health is moderate. Love is medium From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Maa Kali.

Capricorn-There will be support from the ruling party. High officials will be happy. Health is good. Your state of love and business is going well. Worship Lord Shiva.

Aquarius-Have recovered from the risk. Luck is on the way. Health, love, business have all gone in a good direction. Worship Maa Kali.

PiscesInjuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. The circumstances are a bit unfavorable right now. Focus on health and love. Your business situation is going well. Worship Maa Kali.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur