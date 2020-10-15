The position of planets-Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun and Moon are in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio. Guru is in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars is in Pisces. Mangal Vakri was walking. Mercury has also passed. This is not a little right. Due to retrograde Mercury, Gemini and Virgo zodiac signs have become weak. While the Aries and Scorpio defenses were already weak. In two-three days, the sun will also be low. Leo sign will also come in a weak position. Mercury is the owner of financial things. The skin is the master of nerves, knowledge. Mars is the master of blood, force, army. All these things are being affected. The position of the planet is slightly disturbed.

Anti-Aries will suppress. The elders will be blessed. There will be esoteric knowledge. Mother’s health may be a problem. There is a problem with your health as well. The state of love will be almost fine. Business situation is also fine. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Taurus-mind will be troubled. Boyfriend and girlfriend will get involved. The child side may get a bit of bad news or their health may deteriorate. The rest of your health is fine. Love is not good Business is going well Keep a green object nearby.

Focus on Gemini health. Do not take any kind of risk. The purchase of the remaining land, buildings, vehicles will stop. A little discordant creation will be created in the house. Your state of love is fine. Your business situation is also going well. Keep a green object nearby.

Cancer – It is very important to take care of health. Physical condition is not good. Mental and business conditions are also not good. You need a great deal not to get hurt. Do not get into any trouble. Be fine Recite Bajrang Baan. Keep the white object nearby.

Leo – Do not give money or money to anyone. Can get stuck. If you take any risk in terms of meaning, then you will be at a loss. Will get upset. Recovery will be difficult. The rest of the health is going well. The state of love is good. You are also doing well from a business point of view. Feed any green fodder to any cattle.

There will be turmoil. Will feel a little low. Health is good, love is good. You will also be fine from a business point of view. Donate the yellow object

You will be troubled by the pain of Libra-eye disorder or headache. Health is fine but eye disorders or headaches may persist. The state of love is good. Even from a business perspective, you are doing well. Donate the yellow object

Scorpio-economic matters will be solved. Misleading news will be received. Health is moderate. Love is good Donate white goods.

Do not take any risk in Sagittarius court. There may be some political trouble. Chest disorders may occur. Pay attention also to the ancestral property and the health of the father. Health is going well The state of love is not good. Need to cross a little bit. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

Capricorn conditions are slightly favorable. But there is still a need to cross a bit. Health and business is going well. Keep in mind that no matter what the honor. Don’t worry. Donate white goods

Aquarius is a risky time. Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Slightly cross over. Focus on the child side. Do not get entangled in love. Health is going well But there is a risky time. Your business position will work well. Worship Lord Ganesha. Keep a blue object nearby.

Focus on the health of Pisces life partner. Do not take any risk in a relationship. Finger may rise. Health is going well Confusion will continue in love. Your business will do well. Keep the yellow object nearby. Donate a green item

