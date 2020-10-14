The position of planets-Rahu is in Taurus. The tip of Venus and Moon is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu in Scorpio zodiac sign. There are gurus in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Vakri Mars is in Pisces. The position of the planets is fine. Are running better than before. Would be considered good Mars will be a little better if it will be wayward, but if the Sun goes into Libra in the coming days, it will not be good because it will be low in Libra. Right now everything is going well.

Horoscope-

Aries – Good for students or those working in any field. Great for those working in the field of entertainment, lovers. Good for lovers. There is a need to control mental agility. Do not lose anyone’s trust. Health is your medium. The rest of the business, etc. is all right. Salute the mother Kali. Offer white goods

The sum of Taurus-land, building, vehicle shopping is visible. Material happiness, wealth is showing increase. Life partner will get support. Love and business will also go on well. Donate any sour thing like yogurt, lemon as appropriate.

Gemini – Your might will carry you forward. Time for commercial gain. Health is going well. Business and love is going well day by day. With the help of people and loved ones, you will do very well from a business perspective. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

The arrival of Cancer and Money will continue. There is a sign of increase in family members. Marriage can be fixed. New arrivals may arrive. There is nothing very good in love and business. Keep reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Control lion-mental agility. Auspiciousness and attraction are increased. Health, love, business are all going well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-auspicious activities, fashion etc. will be a bit disturbing due to expenses. However, money is not going in any bad work. Health is good. Trade is also going well. The state of love has also improved a lot. Salute Shani Dev. Give water to Suryadev.

Libra-economic matters will be resolved. Mental state will improve. Good news will be received. Prem is going well. Health and business are also going well. Give water to Suryadev.

Scorpio – Time is good from a business perspective. Courts are also a good time for court, government and political functions. Health is moderate. Love and business are also going well with you. Give water to Suryadev.

Keep in mind Dhanu-Man-Honor. You are doing well. Will participate in religious rituals. Luckily some work will improve. Slowly you will go towards the good days. Health, love, business are all going well. Donate white things to the Kali temple.

Capricorn can be hurt. Can get into some trouble. You may get into problems related to urin. There is a need to take care. Health is medium, love is medium. Your business will continue well. Worship Maa Kali.

Kumbh-Jeevansathi will be found. New business, new relationships will be formed. Overall a very auspicious time is visible. Health, love, business will all go well. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Pisces enemy will be defeated. Will be self-destructive There will also be some good news from him. Health will be moderate. There will be some disturbing. Your love and business will continue. Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur