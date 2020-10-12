Planetary PositionRahu is in Taurus. Moon is in Cancer in zodiac sign. Sun Leo is in zodiac sign. Mercury is in Libra, Sun is in Virgo. Ketu in Scorpio zodiac sign. Guru is in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn and Mars is retrograde in Pisces. The position of the planets is going well. The public is in better condition than before.

Horoscope-

Aries-The position of your planets is fine but due to the retrograde of Lagnesh, the defense will be weak. Focus on health Love and business are going well. Donate green items.

TaurusThe ability to work has become very good. Positive energy is communicating. Health is also good. Love and business are also going well. From every point of view you are walking right. Worship Lord Shiva.

Gemini-Money will remain inward. Family growth is possible in family. Control speech Do not get entangled with family members. Rest, health, love, business are all good. Keep praying to mother Kali.

Cancer-Health and auspiciousness will increase due to the reception of the Moon. There will be positive energy communication. But due to retrograde Mars, both love and business are in the middle position. Keep worshiping Hanuman ji.

Lion-Due to this, the mind will be troubled Will remain worried. Will be troubled by excess of expenditure. Health, love is good. Even from a business perspective, you are doing well. Keep on worshiping Lord Vishnu.

VirgoThe economic situation will be strong. Good news will be received. Health, love, business will be all right. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Libra-There will be benefits in political, court-court, government business. Business situation is better than before. There will be benefits in health, love, business. Worship Shani Dev Donate something white.

ScorpioThe journey is becoming a coincidence. Good news will be received. Luckily there will be some work. There will be religious rituals. Health is moderate. Love is good business Keep praying to mother Kali.

SagittariusThe situation is moderate. Injuries can occur. Circumstances may suddenly be unfavorable. Health Medium, Business is going well. Love is also moderate. Add saffron tilak.

Capricorn-Partner will be found Marriage can be fixed. Lover-girlfriend will meet. Health is good, love, business is also going well. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali.

Aquarius-One of the enemies will not work. Will come to your shelter You will proceed Health, love, business are all good. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

PiscesDon’t get emotional and take a decision. Reconcile both anger and excessive love. Love and business are good Health has also improved a lot already. Worship Lord Shiva.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur