Planetary positions– Like previous days, the planet is in position. Rahu is in Taurus. The Moon is still sitting in Gemini. Venus is in Leo. Mercury is in Libra. Sun is in Virgo. Ketu in Scorpio zodiac sign. There are gurus in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars are moving at a transverse speed in Pisces. The position of the planets will be said to be good. Auspiciousness is going on for the public. Would be good for everyone We will recover gradually.

Horoscope-

Aries-Brother and sister-friends will be able to do anything with the help of positive energy. Health is moderate. Lovingly doing all the work. Success is in love. Business success is also yours. Donate green items. will be good.

TaurusDo not let speech be uncontrolled. Avoid investing now. Health is fine, love is going well. You have improved a lot from the business point of view. Keep any black object with you.

Gemini-Positive energy is communicating. Your stature is growing. You are doing well from every point of view social, economic, physical. Love and business are also supporting you. Keep praying to mother Kali.

Cancer-You have to walk very carefully. Physical condition is not good. You are in a weak position. Your defense is weak. In the state of love, it is going on in reverse. Even from a commercial perspective, the situation is not very good. Cross over See Lord Shiva. Worship Bajrang Bali Keep the red item nearby.

Lion-The economic situation is getting stronger. You are involved in auspicious work. Health, love is going so well. You are also doing well from a business point of view. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-Taking part in the rule. Victory is taking place in the court. The blessings of the high officials are coming. The state of love has also become very good. Health is supporting you. Worship Lord Shani.

Libra-Luckily it is getting better. Running a bit intermittently but getting better. Love will also be there. There is a slight moderate in physical condition. You should pay attention. Everything is going very well Keep bowing to Shani Dev.

ScorpioThere is a bit of risky time. Focus on health Love and business will do you well. Do not take any kind of risk, otherwise you may get into trouble. Keep the red item nearby and donate the black object.

SagittariusPartner will be found Will progress in employment. Health is improving. Love is not going well right now. Everything else is going well. Donate a green item Worship Bajrang Bali Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Capricorn-The enemies are overshadowing. But some disturbances are definitely going on. Health is good, love is good. The chance of getting commercial success has also started forming. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius-Something good will happen Just be a little upset with your mind. There is some problem coming in imaginary fears or feelings. You should avoid each other and in love. Health and business are going well. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

PiscesMother’s health is improving. Land, building, vehicle purchase are being considered. Shopping is possible. Health is also good. Even from the point of view of love, you are doing well. Looks to be very good very soon. After years this situation is becoming yours. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur