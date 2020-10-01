Position of planets – Mars is retrograde in Aries. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. There are Ketu in Scorpio. Dhanu has a teacher. Saturn is in Capricorn. The Moon is in Pisces. The position of the planets is better than before. You are heading towards the good days. Right now all things are fine. The position of the planets always changes. All the planets are moving. There is no problematic situation in the recent past. There may be some problem when the Sun is in Libra in the middle of this month. The rest is going well now. Things will go towards a lot of improvement.

Aries – You will be slightly disturbed by both mind and body. The rest of your love and business will continue. Have to walk with a little patience. Keep giving water to Suryadev. Keep the red item nearby.

Taurus Economic matters will be resolved. Will progress in employment. Health, love, business, everything is looking good for you. Worship Maa Kali.

Gemini – There will be support from the ruling party. High officials will be happy. Health, love, business everything looks very good. Donate the yellow object

Cancer – Have recovered from the risk. Going to good days Physical condition is not good. The mental, business and love situation are not very good. Keep worshiping Hanuman ji.

Lion – Time for some trouble. Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Circumstances may suddenly be unfavorable. Slightly cross over. Health is not right. Love, business is going well for you. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

Kanya – Diseases, debts and enemies will prevail. Partner will be found Will progress in employment. Love, business, relationships are all looking good. Donate the yellow object Good condition.

Libra – The enemy side will try to harass, but one of them will not work. Health, business, love are all going very well. Worship Lord Shani.

Scorpio – Don’t make any decisions by drowning in emotions Health is good, love is good, business is also going well. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Sagittarius Land, building, vehicle purchase is possible. Health, love, business are all going well. Focus on decision making ability. Unprovoked mind can be disturbed. Recite Bajrang Baan.

Capricorn – There will be a communication of positive energy. Health, business, love will be good. A new business can be started. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius – Voice may be uncontrolled. see to it. Health, business, love are good. But do not invest capital now. Worship Ganesh ji.

Pisces Shining like a hero-heroine. Your height is increasing. Health, love, business are all good. Om Namah: Keep reciting Shivaay.

