Will Horner’s prophecy be true?

Four teams and seven winners different in 14 races. If 2023 was a year dominated by an almost all-conquering Red Bull – only Singapore escaped the Milton Keynes team – after a start to the season still dominated by Verstappen (seven pole positions and five victories in the first seven races) Red Bull has now been reached – if not surpassed – by McLaren and (perhaps) by Mercedes.

Christian Horner had pointed out in good time that Red Bull had now reached the limit of the improvement curve as regards the development of the project and recently even Ferrari and Mercedes seem to have come up against what Frederic Vasseur he defined “performance asymptote“ in relation to the fact that the cars are reaching maximum performance while being at a ceiling in terms of development.

At the end of the Belgian Grand Prix, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner In a press conference he declared that he expects a year and a half of balance: “We have 18 months of a tough battle between four teams ahead of us, it couldn’t be otherwise given that the regulations are remaining stable. I still remember when I entered F1 in 2005 that Ron Dennis (McLaren team principal, ed.) he was hammering on this very key, he had the best car on the grid, but regulatory stability has always led to convergence of performance. Was it necessary to overturn everything in 2026? You always have to evolve, if they decided to change the rules it was for significant reasons”.