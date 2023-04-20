Horner and Wolff, polar opposite personalities

After months of teasing in the press, it exploded in 2021 the rivalry among the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and its counterpart in Mercedes, Toto Wolff. Starting from the Silverstone accident which involved Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, tension began to rise, until it reached its peak in the unforgettable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. All Formula 1 fans will remember the radio reactions of the two managers to steer the end of the race – and the championship – in their favor, with referee Michael Masi caught in the middle between the two fires.

The epilogue of that world championship – with the drivers’ title going to Verstappen and the constructors’ title to Mercedes – certainly didn’t soothe spirits and again last winter Toto Wolff described Christian Horner as “obsessed with him”, which lodged in his brain like a woodworm. Invariably then the cameras of Drive to Survive they made their rivalry a big deal, displaying a tough repartee at a porpoising meeting.

The Gunther Steiner Truth: Rivalry or Show?

And speaking of Drive to Survivethe Italian Haas team principal could not be missing, Gunther Steiner, made a real star in the United States thanks to the television series produced by Netflix. In addition to the T-shirts and merchandising dedicated to him, the South Tyrolean has taken advantage of the wave of popularity to write a book called ‘Surviving to Drive’. A part of the story is dedicated to behind the scenes of Formula 1 and therefore the theme of the rivalry between the two colleagues was also touched upon.

“I bet that Stefano Domenicali is attentive to the seating arrangement at the meeting tables. He is not a fool and Christian is always at the opposite end of Toto. Many people ask me if the idea of ​​Christian versus Toto that you see in Drive to Survive corresponds to reality. ‘But do they really hate each other?’. But if those two don’t cuddle, why should I care. The thing that keeps us from killing each other is that, although we all work for a different team, we all work for Formula 1. Toto and Christian are an example of this in this sense. Sometimes, in the moment, I think they would like to kill each other […]but in the end we are all rowing on the same side. Christian sometimes disagrees with Toto and vice versa, but we must remember that we are all sitting under the same tree. If we didn’t realize it, we’d be kicking our butts all the time“, explained Steiner, not clarifying the issue entirely.