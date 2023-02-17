The new season of Drive to Survivethe series created by Netflix to try to tell the behind the scenes of the complex world of Formula 1, will be available on the popular streaming platform from February 24th. Inevitably, however, in these days indiscretions are leaking about an episode – the second – that is particularly ‘intriguing’ for the public, given that it involves the team principals of the various stables on the very thorny theme of porpoising. In fact, the jumping of the cars held the court in the paddock for the entire first half of last season, also leading to a ‘adjustment’ of the regulation which has generated inevitable controversies between the most important stables.

Particularly prone to the notorious ‘poose dolphin’ was the Mercedes, who especially in the Baku race suffered exponentially from this problem, leading to fears related to the safety of the drivers. This leverage was used with the federation by the Brackley team to try to steer the discussion in its favor. Netflix cameras managed to intercept a meeting, inside the paddock, between F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and the various team principals. Here we witness the hard confrontation between Toto Wolff and the other managers, ‘headed’ by a Christian Horner particularly fierce. “I hear a lot about porpoising, rumors in the press, emails that are supposed to be sent – says Wolff to the other team principals – I can tell you that you are playing a dangerous game. If a car goes into a wall because it’s too stiff or skids, you’re in shit and I’ll attack you.”.

At this point tempers heat up and he is the Ferrari team principal of that moment, Matthias Binotto, to reply to Wolff, underlining how safety is the responsibility of each team and therefore suggesting that Mercedes itself must find a solution to its problem. However, the toughest is Horner, who first tries to move the discussion to a place that is safe from the prying eyes of the cameras and then blurts out, intimidating Wolff: “Change the car. You have a problem, change your fucking car“. An interesting detail, which helps to better understand some of the dynamics that develop in the ‘button rooms’ of Formula 1.