The team play exercised by Ferrari in Q3 – with Carlos Sainz waiting for Charles Leclerc on the straight to give him the slipstream in the fastest lap, offering him a valuable assist for pole position – had repercussions on the Red Bull, which had to ‘settle’ for 2nd place for Max Verstappen and 3rd for Sergio Perez. Regardless of the final result, the qualifications of the French Grand Prix they did not particularly impress the team principal Christian Hornerwho in any case kept the chances of victory open for tomorrow’s race.

A hope dictated not only by the weather conditions expected tomorrow, but also by the management of the tires, different from that adopted today by the Anglo-Austrian team: “Tomorrow it will be hot and windy – said the English manager after the tests – and we will have two riders who will attack Leclerc, who will find himself without Sainz’s support in the early stages of the race, so it will be a very interesting opportunity ”.

Limited to today’s qualifying, Horner admitted the main reasons that did not allow Red Bull to get the better of Ferrari: “Without the game of trails we could have been closer by a tenth or so – he added – but today Ferrari had a one-lap advantage over us. On top of that, we have a different approach from them on this track: unlike us, Ferrari enjoys a little more downforce. We have seen that we are fast in the central sector, but you have to be close to be able to overtake. Everything will also depend on how they behave front tiresespecially in the first sector and in curves 11 and 12 ″.