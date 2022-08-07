For the second consecutive season the Red Bull is the protagonist of the title race: last year the Milton Keynes team won the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen, being beaten by Mercedes in the list reserved for manufacturers. This year the opponents have changed for the Austrian team, with the Ferrari which took the place of a ‘fallen’ Mercedes and reduced – at least for the first half of the season – to the role of third force.

The confrontation with the Maranello team had started badly for the team headed by Christian Horner, but after the first three races of the year Red Bull managed – thanks also to Ferrari’s mistakes – to overturn the inertia of the World Championship. Now the ‘bulls’ have arrived at the summer break with 97 points advantage on the Cavallino between the manufacturers and Verstappen who can enjoy a reassuring +80 on Charles Leclerc.

Compared to the rivalry with Mercedes that exploded in 2021, however, relations between Red Bull and Ferrari appeared much more relaxed. Opponents on the track, Horner and Mattia Binotto have often found themselves on the same side of the fence when the time has come to tackle thorny issues of sports policy. The British manager himself, during an interview with the site RacingNews365, he underlined how the duel with the most successful team in F1 history is a source of pride for Red Bull. “I believe Ferrari is an iconic brand – Horner pointed out – [con loro] everything is limited to what happens on the track and it is very rewarding to duel with Ferrari. Races between Charles [Leclerc] and Max have been fantastic this year and we hope they continue“.

Words that suggest that the challenge with Mercedes in 2021 went beyond the race weekends and the challenges on the track against the clock. Furthermore, Horner never misses an opportunity to associate the concept of pressure and lobbying against Toto Wolff, who according to Horner always has a great influence on the decisions taken by the FIA ​​at the political level.