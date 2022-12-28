2022 will go down in history for the record set by Max Verstappen in most wins of the season, with ben 15 successes out of 22 total races. An apparently impossible result to achieve if you go back to the first rounds of the championship, characterized by the affirmations of the Leclerc’s Ferrari and by the simultaneous withdrawals of Red Bull of the Dutchman, betrayed twice by technical problems. Instead, starting from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the 2021 world champion’s season has literally transformed, thanks to a long series of personal and team successes also favored by a Ferrari crisis, both in terms of results and mistakes strategic.

A 2022 which, with the exception of internal tensions in the penultimate round of the season in Brazil (when Verstappen violated the team order designed to favor his teammate Sergio Perez in his fight for the vice-champion title with Leclerc, then lost), enthused the team principal Christian Horner. The latter, in an interview with gpfans.comnot only belittled the episode in Sao Paulo, but also indicated the world championship that has just ended as one of the most positive ever in terms of advantage over a rival for the title race.

“It has been an incredible year. Brazil was just a parenthesis for me – explained the British manager – mostly if you look at the season as a whole and if you think that it was the biggest regulation change in 40 years, and that it came after the biggest battle we’ve seen in probably the last 40 years between two riders and two teams. The way the team adapted to the new regulations, despite the first race featuring a double retirement, allowed us to be competitive. From that episode we managed to build momentum, we won the second race in Saudi Arabia and we kept going. We have never given Ferrari the chance to gain a big advantage and to enter a comfort zone”.

Still on the subject of the victory obtained in Jeddah by Verstappen, at a time when Red Bull was struggling in terms of competitiveness with Ferrari, Horner recognized his driver’s success as a decisive step for the Anglo-Austrian team’s recovery : “The way Verstappen raced against Charles in the first few races it was truly amazing – he added – Perez also made some steps forward, feeling more comfortable within the team, and his pole position in Saudi Arabia was truly exceptional. It’s been an incredible year when you consider that we won 17 races, two sprint races and scored five one-two finishes, defending the drivers’ title and regaining the constructors’ championship after eight years.”