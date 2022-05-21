The problem at the DRS that prevented Max Verstappen from trying to replicate Charles Leclerc’s lap from pole position, left a bit of a bad taste in the Dutchman’s mouth, who will have to be content with starting from the second box of the starting grid . There remains therefore the doubt about the real potential in qualifying of the reigning world champion, who should have improved the great lap of the Monegasque rival, capable of giving him a gap of more than three tenths. According to the number one of the Red Bull box, Christian HornerVerstappen would not have been able to take pole, but he is convinced that his team will have good cards to play in view of the race, which will start tomorrow at 3 pm Italian.

Christian Horner (Red Bull team principal) a Sky Uk: “On Max’s last lap there was no power problem. It was the DRS that didn’t open and we need to analyze the car to understand what happened. Also because it then opened on the opposite straight. In any case we didn’t have enough to beat Charles’s pole lap. It was a great ride under pressure. Not being able to reply was pure bad luck, but I repeat that I don’t think we would have overcome it, even if we would have been close. It’s great for us to start from the front row and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. Charles will have a new set of soft tires available for the race and that will be interesting, but with temperatures this high it will be a matter of degradation and tire management. This morning Ferrari did some good long runs, on our level, after changing the car set-up overnight. The difference between Checo Perez and Max? I think it’s all in the first sector, because they were similar in the second and third “.