The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for a long time due to the intense title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman managed to assert himself during the last controversial lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, even if the official victory came after days of waiting for Mercedes to decide to give up the appeal.

The Brackley team, despite a deafening and prolonged blackout, left Abu Dhabi with the eighth Constructors’ title in their pocket. A record that underlines the feat accomplished by Red Bull and Max.

By the same author, read also:

Although the Milton Keynes-based team had to give up the hefty economic prize reserved for the first-placed team, Christian Horner said he was absolutely satisfied with how the season ended.

“The Constructors is the most important title from an economic point of view. The income is distributed according to your performance in the championship. I think that every employee of our team, and probably most of the teams, is rewarded based on the position obtained. in the Constructors ‘championship, as opposed to the drivers’ championship ”.

“The latter, however, gives greater popularity and prestige. I don’t think there is a single employee of our company who would have exchanged the first place in the Constructors with the one obtained in the drivers’ championship.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with the team Photo by: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Horner then pointed out how the celebrations seen at Red Bull headquarters in the week after Abu Dhabi showed how much Verstappen’s title meant for all of his staff.

“Everyone is so proud of what he has achieved. Of course the manufacturers’ title is enormously important because of the distribution of revenue, and we are talking about the millions and millions of dollars of difference between a first and second place, for example.”

“But the prestige of the drivers’ world championship is the most important thing. That’s what you really want. And that’s why it meant so much to get it.”

From 2014 to date, Red Bull has been the only team capable of breaking Mercedes dominance in the turbo-hybrid era and for Horner Verstappen’s victory had the flavor of a first overall title.

“This title has a special flavor like the first one we won. The intensity needed to be able to get it was crazy and the fact of having fought with quality rivals like Lewis and Mercedes probably pushed us beyond what we thought we were able to do ”.

“What makes it even more rewarding is the fact that during the hybrid era Mercedes has always dominated, it has annihilated its rivals. We have finally succeeded in making a competitive car and Max did not miss the opportunity.”

“Being able to take the drivers’ title is a moment of great pride for us, and we are tremendously proud of what Max has managed to achieve.”