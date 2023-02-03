Discoveries day at home Red Bull. We have abundantly anticipated some of them, such as the agreement between the Milton Keynes team and Ford, others concerned the livery of the new RB19 during the New York ceremony. Of course, all the 90s of Red Bull were also in the Big Apple, including team principal Chris Horner: the Briton, naturally proud of the team’s further step in the US market (last year the agreement with Oracle arrived), commented on the upcoming season.

“It’s special to be here in the Big Apple, the growth here has been impressive. We started with one race in Austin and now we have three. The USA is really connecting with Formula 1, they have a very young audience, we also have several American partners. All races give the same points, but there are some big GPs you want to win, and that was the case in Miami. We also wanted to win in Austin, of course, Dietrich Mateschitz had just died, we had the opportunity to win the constructors’ title for the first time in years, and it was very exciting. He had and still has a great influence on all of us, he still lives here with us.

“It’s going to be an incredible season, we expect Ferrari and Mercedes to be there with us and maybe some other teams will progress, in a few weeks we’ll see the cars in Bahrain and if we’ve missed anything, but I think we’ll be in a good position. and we will be able to continue on the road to 2022. The challenge? Consistency is very importantWhat we did last year with both riders was phenomenal. I think we have to be on top again this year because the rivals will be very strong. It has been a good winter, in which we have rested, there have been small regulation changes, but we all want to race now“.

“We are very lucky to have two great riders, I think we have the best pairing on the grid. Winning 17 GPs and bringing home the titles was a great result, it’s the best driver duo we’ve ever had. Everyone in the team is very motivated, they are pushing hard, and they want to see the car on track but there will only be three days of testing before the races and then there will be nine months around the world at 23 different tracks. What will RB19 be like? It will certainly be the consequence of everything we have learned from the RB18our most successful car ever, also because there have been few regulatory changes, which in any case need to be optimized: for example, the tires are slightly different“.