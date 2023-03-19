Bitter pole position

One can not be sad after a pole position, but certainly the mood of Christian Horner at the end of qualifying in Gedda it’s not what one would expect from the team principal of a team that has just secured its second consecutive start at the post this season. But inevitably the pole position conquered by Sergio Perez in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the second in a row on this track after the one in 2022, doesn’t taste the same after technical knockout that put a hitherto dominant Max Verstappen offside. The Dutchman was stopped by a technical problem in Q2 and tomorrow he will have to settle for starting from 15th on the grid after dominating free practice and Q1 with embarrassing ease. However, reliability seems to be the only Achilles heel of this RB19.

Perez, opportunity and responsibility

“We will have to examine the car well to understand what happened – declared Horner to the microphones of Sky Sports F1doing nothing to hide his great disappointment – but it’s a big shame because the lap Max completed in Q1 would have guaranteed him fourth place anyway. We have a great car in the race, and I’m sure it will go fast“. Perez has shown that he knows how to be ready on occasions when the team ‘captain’ is missing, but now for him together with the opportunity – tomorrow evening he could find himself leading the world championship – the responsibility, as Horner himself made it clear in a not too veiled way. “Checo’s first lap in Q3 was phenomenal, for him to take the second pole here is something that makes him very happy. We hope it will be an exciting race. For Checo it is a great opportunity and it will be important to convert it“.

Reliability under observation

The fact that both Perez’s and Verstappen’s cars had their gearboxes replaced between yesterday and this morning raises concerns for Red Bull’s long-term reliability, but Horner denied the team has a problem from this point of sight. “We have no reliability concerns – declared the English team principal – swapping out the gearbox was a strategy to put more parts into the pool. However, something certainly happened today and we will have to get to the bottom of the matter in order to understand it and to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It will be tough to win here. First you have to stay out of trouble because it will be a race full of action and maybe even crashes. For us tomorrow there will be two different races – concluded Horner – and it’s a big shame. The car has been fantastic all weekend and in all sessions, including with Max, now we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. It will be a demanding race for him, but we have achieved good straight-line speeds. The situation is frustrating, but let’s see what we can do“.